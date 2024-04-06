After three hours of action at Lincoln Financial Field for the first night (Sat., April 6, 2024) of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, it was time for the main event — The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins. The match would determine the stipulation for the main event of night two and the highly anticipated Reigns vs. Rhodes rematch.

And it would also be The Rock’s first match back in many years.

You know they were extra with his entrance too:

The match was supposed to be a standard tag team affair, meaning the regular rules should apply. Instead, they fought all around the arena, with The Rock telling referee Chad Patton that if he counted them out he would be fired.

He can do that, you know.

That was a theme of much of the match, in fact. The heels cheating by way of Rock making Patton fear for his job and/or general safety, even pulling him out of the ring so Rhodes couldn’t pin Reigns.

Later still, The Rock was tagged in but before climbing into the ring, he grabbed the belt and went straight to Mama Rhodes, who shouted “bullshit” at him. There was no blood on the belt, and no tears from Mama Rhodes for now.

There was a People’s Elbow countered into a Cody Cutter, though.

That actually got some boos, of course.

Before Cody could follow up with the Cross Rhodes, Reigns was back in with a Superman Punch. He went for the Spear but Rollins saved Rhodes, by pushing him out of the way so that Rock ate the Spear. They followed up with double Pedigree’s, two hooks of two legs, and The Bloodline still kicked out!

The match continued on, and they somehow made it even better, with The Rock taking a Rock Bottom through the announcer’s table just before Reigns speared Rollins through the barricade. Cody got them both back in the ring but Roman recovered and commentary told us about Seth, selling a knee, still being messed up on the outside.

Rhodes managed to get control enough to hit two Cross Rhodes in a row but a third was too greedy and Rock lashed him with his weight belt. A Spear followed. The Rock tagged in and the end was near.

The set up.

The Rock Bottom.

The People’s Elbow for the cherry on top.

That was it.

The Bloodline wins, and the main event of night two will be Bloodline Rules.

Seth is hurt. Cody is down and in doubt.

The rest of the story is less than 24 hours away.

