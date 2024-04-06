The long, winding story of The Usos had another chapter come to a conclusion at WrestleMania 40 tonight (Sat., April 6, 2024) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jey split away from The Bloodline, heading for Monday Night Raw and fresh beginnings as a singles star. But he couldn’t escape the shadows of the past, with Jimmy showing up time and time again to cost him all his most important opportunities.

He should have been WWE Universal champion. Jimmy cost him that.

He should have been Intercontinental champion. Jimmy cost him that.

It was never going to end.

So they decided to meet up to settle things once and for all at the biggest show of the year.

Jimmy had his way for much of the early match, and then Jey decided it was time to prove himself, standing up to the big brother and showing he’s every bit on his level. They did this exchanging superkicks, with Jey always coming back stronger and stronger.

Finally, Jimmy asked for mercy.

““I’m sorry,” he said. “I was wrong. For everything.”

He literally crawled over to his brother, holding his hand out. Jey reached out for it too, lifting his brother back up. It was a deke, of course. Jimmy suckered him in, hit a superkick, and went up top for the splash.

But he only got two with it.

And when the two got back to their feet, it was Jey meeting his brother with a Spear and his follow up splash was enough to get the three count.

Yeet wins.

Get complete WrestleMania 40 results and coverage of every match on the card right here.