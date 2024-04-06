Sami Zayn admitted to being scared of failing in another big money singles match for a major championship going into his Intercontinental title challenge against GUNTHER at tonight’s (Sat., April 6, 2024) WrestleMania 40 premium live event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Chad Gable was there to train him and get his mental right to attempt to dethrone the longest reigning IC champion in history.

Gable sent him out for the match by himself, saying “you’ve got this on your own ... you always did.”

Kevin Owens was also there to encourage his longtime friend.

Zayn did have company with him — his wife and child were out sitting ringside there to support him, just as they did before he went out. It sure felt like everything was setting up for the ultimate triumph, a babyface moment for the ages.

And then GUNTHER was dropping bombs on Sami, with one powerbomb and then a thunderous second powerbomb but only a two count right after them. The champion taunted the challenger’s wife but she responded simply “it’s over for you.”

GUNTHER kept going, dealing more and more damage. But Zayn wouldn’t stay down. He kept finding more fight to get back up. He hit a brainbuster on the turnbuckle in the corner! He followed up with a Helluva Kick! And then another one!

1!

2!

3!

HE DID IT!

The streak is over!

Tears were shed.

Get complete WrestleMania 40 results and coverage of every match on the card right here.