There was a last minute change made to WrestleMania XL’s LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma tag match, with Andrade replacing Dragon Lee on the LWO side after someone took out Lee. But the feud goes back to Santos Escobar’s crew injuring Rey Mysterio last year. And with Dominik Mysterio aligning with LDF, even further to the rivalry between Rey and Dom that saw father beat son at the Showcase of the Immortals last year.

How would all that play into their showdown on Sat., April 6 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field? It would actually come down to two outsiders with local ties. But more on that in a second...

Everyone from both crews entered with the combatants. Andrade only recently returned to WWE, but he and Rey were in synch early with moves like a tandem crossbody off the top to the floor. The elder Mysterio tried to whip some respect into his son for the second ‘Mania in a row, but Dirty Dom was ready.

That kicked off a stretch where the heels had the Hall of Famer in peril, but momentum would shift often in this one. Everyone got involved about halfway through, with the LWO getting the better of that thanks to a Zelina Vega moonsault onto Elektra Lopez, and a Joaquin Wilde slingshot to the skies.

Rey & Andrade had another set of allies we didn’t know about, however. After the LDF again took control, a couple hulking men in green luchador masks came to the rescue.

Escobar had Rey set-up for his son to end him with a steel chair, but the mystery men stopped that. They put Dom & Santos in position for a Double 6-1-9 from Rey, and a short time later the LWO picked up the win.

Who were those masked men? It was recently retired Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce (who’d been rumored for the show, and was spotted wearing a Rey mask after the Super Bowl as he celebrated his brother Travis’ latest title win alongside Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift) and his former offensive line-mate Lane Johnson.

Had to add a little Philly flavor to this feud while in the City of Brotherly Love, right?

