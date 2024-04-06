WWE kicked off night one of its WrestleMania 40 extravaganza this evening (Sat., April 6, 2024) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a women’s world championship match pitting longtime champion Rhea Ripley against a best selling author who is not your average average girl, The Man Becky Lynch. This was exactly what the latter wished for, that if she couldn’t close the show she wanted to open it.

And open it she did.

Right away, we were told Lynch has spent the week sick, battling through a case of strep throat with a fever that got up to 102 degrees. That’s very bad!

Despite that, they put together one hell of a back-and-forth battle of titans, exchanging near falls, submissions, and a few high spots for good measure. Lynch battled through quite a bit, enough that the champion had to hit a Riptide onto the turnbuckle and then follow that up with another Riptide in the middle of the ring.

That’s what ultimately scored her the three count to remain women’s world champion.

