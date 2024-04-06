As has become the standard, WWE will hold a post-show press conference following tonight’s (Sat., April 6, 2024) WrestleMania 40 premium live event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chief Content Officer Triple H and “a collection of Superstars” will answer questions and break down night one of this year’s edition of the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

The event ended with The Rock & Roman Reigns standing tall as winners to ensure Bloodline Rules in the main event of night two. The show also saw Rhea Ripley successfully retain her women’s world championship by defeating Becky Lynch in the opener, the tag team titles get split up when A-Town Down Under won the SmackDown titles while Awesome Truth took the Raw titles, YEET defeat NO YEET, Sami Zayn dethrone GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship, and much more.

See who gets to talk about what in the stream above, and get complete WrestleMania 40 night one coverage right here.