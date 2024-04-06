This year’s NXT Stand & Deliver event (recap here), which took place today (Sat., April 6, 2024) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ended with Trick Williams getting his revenge on Carmelo Hayes. The biggest show of the year closed with fans chanting “WHOOP THAT TRICK” as the hot young star celebrated in the ring.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

After, though, Williams decided to thank Hayes for getting him prepared for this:

EXCLUSIVE: After outlasting @Carmelo_WWE in the main event of #StandAndDeliver, @_trickwilliams is grateful for everything in his #WWENXT journey so far with more memories still to come. pic.twitter.com/wbaHXgmhmr — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

“This is crazy, man. We broke records tonight. We made history tonight. And regardless, Melo, I gotta thank him for making me ready for this moment — we did that together. He turned on me, he crossed on me, he said he was my boy, he lied to my face over-and-over again. He blamed everybody else. He never wanted me to be the one. But the truth is I am the one. I’ve always been the one. I love my brother, that ain’t gonna change, but NXT is in good hands now.”

Hey, that’s pretty great too. This guy is going places.

Here are all the highlights from the Stand & Deliver event, which also featured Roxanne Perez winning the NXT women’s championship for the second time, a wild triple threat match for the North American championship, and so much more: