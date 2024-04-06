WHOOPED THAT TRICK

The main event of today’s (Sat., April 6, 2024) NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania made history, as commentator Vic Joseph took note of as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were about to lock up:

They repeatedly called this the biggest match in the history of NXT, something you can absolutely debate, but there’s no questioning it was a main event worthy story with two incredibly talented stars paying off a long term story.

Earlier in the show, NXT General Manager Ava told the referee let these two have at it because they need a winner by the end of the night, so leniency was the theme when it came to the officiating. To that end, we still ended up with a ref bump so Trick could lay a few chair shots in on Hayes.

Then, a strange ending — they did another ref bump only for a second ref to run in to count a fall when Hayes hit Nothing But Net. Trick kicked out, the referee made sure ‘Melo didn’t use the chair, and then Williams hit the Trick Knee to get the three count. It came fast and furious, and felt a bit rushed at the end, but the show ended with Trick Williams celebrating as fans chanted for him.

“WHOOP THAT TRICK!”

Get complete Stand & Deliver results and coverage of the entire show right here.