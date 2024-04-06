Tony D’Angelo fights fair, loses at Stand & Deliver

It was all the way back in April 2022 at Stand & Deliver that Tony D’Angelo defeated Tommaso Ciampa to become the new “Don of NXT.” It’s taken a full two years for him to earn himself a shot at the NXT championship on the biggest stage, as he challenged Ilja Dragunov for the title at today’s (Sat., April 6, 2024) Stand & Deliver premium live event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He got a little extra for his entrance:

The match was moving along just fine when a big moment happened — Stacks handing D’Angelo a pair of brass knuckles and The Don hesitated before giving them back while saying he didn’t want to do this like that. Dragunov even tried to goad Stacks into interfering and Tony D called him off.

“It’s my fight.”

He continued that fight all on his own and while he fought valiantly, he simply couldn’t overcome the Torpedo Moscow followed by a Super H Bomb from the top rope. That was enough to get the three count and keep the title in Dragunov’s grasp.

After, they shook hands. D’Angelo didn’t win the title but he did win respect.

You know the story.

