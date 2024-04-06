Giulia appears at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

The “big name free agent appears in the crowd” spot has been an NXT staple going back to when Kana was shown in the seats of Barclays Center at 2015’s TakeOver: Brooklyn.

Almost nine years after Kana became Asuka, WWE brought the spot back for another high profile signing from the world of joshi, as Japanese women’s pro wrestling is known. Today (April 6) at Stand & Deliver, the camera revealed that former Stardom standout Giulia was in attendance at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

Giulia was seen seated with William Regal and Stardom’s ex-booker (and Tony Khan nemesis) Rossy Ogawa, as announcer Vic Joseph informed us she was taking in the show.

Word is the 30 year old Italian-Japanese wrestler will sign with WWE after helping Ogawa launch his new promotion, but this appearance makes it seem like she might start her training at the Performance Center in Orlando while doing so. It would also seem to indicate that Giulia will start her WWE career in NXT.

There will likely be those who think having someone who‘s held nearly all of the singles titles in Bushiroad-owned Stardom shouldn’t be working on a developmental brand, but WWE likely feels that will give her time to learn their methods while continuing to work on her English language skills.

We’ll see how that goes (and if she gets to keep her name) in the weeks and months to come. Right now, it looks like Giulia is finally WWE bound.

Excited?