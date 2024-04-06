NXT introduces women’s North American championship

Shortly after Thea Hail scored a pinfall victory to win a six-woman tag team match for her team at today’s (Sat., April 6, 2024) Stand & Deliver premium live event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, they cut to the back for an announcement from NXT General Manager Ava.

Said announcement was the introduction of a women’s North American championship:

“If that tag match doesn’t show why we have the best women’s division in all of professional wrestling than I have no idea what does. I truly believe that the women are the backbone of NXT. That is why I’m so excited an honored to announce that soon we will be crowning the first ever women’s NXT North American champion.”

No details were given on when, where, or even how they will decide who will compete for the newly made title but the division is certainly deep enough to support a secondary title.

