Roxanne Perez wins the NXT women’s championship at Stand & Deliver

Roxanne Perez passed out in the ring, and was stripped of the NXT women’s championship back in early 2023. She got a chance to regain it but failed to win a ladder match and has been chasing a singles match for it ever since.

That match finally came — after a heel turn, of course — at today’s (Sat., April 6, 2024) NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, against Lyra Valkyria.

And she managed to finally get back what she never lost.

Despite some attempted interference from Tatum Paxley, Perez threw the kitchen sink at Valkyria and while it looked like she might come up short...

... she was eventually able to score the submission victory. It’s worth pointing out that immediately after her win, Giulia was shown sitting ringside watching right next to William Regal, just as she was earlier in the show.

Perhaps a new challenger is about to emerge?

Either way, Perez is now a two-time NXT women’s champion.

