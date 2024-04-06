The big men tear the house down at Stand & Deliver

WWE clearly sees a bright future for Oba Femi, who came into the fold as a member of the NIL program, quickly won the NXT Breakout Tournament, and then almost instantly became North American champion. He’s held that title ever since, with Dijak and Josh Briggs representing his latest challengers at today’s (Sat., April 6, 2024) Stand & Deliver premium live event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Commentary was sure to point out Femi had just nine matches before he won gold.

Now, after the biggest stage he’s been on in his young career, he remains a champion.

One of the reasons WWE is so high on this man is he’s out there doing stuff like this against massive men:

And then taking this a short time later:

Madness!

The match was incredibly physical, with all three throwing heavy blows all throughout. It looked a lot like this for much of it:

There were too many great near falls to count, in a match that had a little bit of everything. Dijak continued his run of incredible matches at PLEs while Briggs got his big coming out party and Femi looked every bit as good as they surely hoped he would.

What a ride.

