It’s one thing to predict the winners and losers at WrestleMania 40, but how about taking a guess at the match order for the event?

Night one of WrestleMania 40 takes place tonight (Sat., Apr. 6) from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main card begins at 7 pm ET live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. You should also be able to watch the show on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event.

WWE has announced seven different segments for the main card of this event. Here is my subjective view of how important each of these seven segments rank, ordered from most important to least important.

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn Six-Pack team ladder match Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Main event & Opening match

These two choices are straightforward, for very different reasons.

First, The Rock has to be in the main event. He’s not coming back for his first match in more than a decade to be a mid-card or upper-card match.

Second, Becky Lynch should be in the opening bout. With the main event spot obviously going to The Rock, she’s already stated in interviews that she wants the opening spot. When one of your top stars and the first woman to win in the main event of WrestleMania says she wants the opening match, you give her the opening match. There’s a reported internal match order for this card as of a week ago that does indeed place Becky in the opener, so it sounds like WWE is giving her exactly what she wants at WrestleMania 40.

That gives me the following card:

Segment 1: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

Segment 2:

Segment 3:

Segment 4:

Segment 5:

Segment 6:

Segment 7: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns

Segment 2 & 3

There are three team matches and two singles matches left to place among the five middle segments of the card. With that in mind, there’s no need to put two singles matches in consecutive segments. It’s also likely that the women’s matches will be kept apart in the lineup, with one going early in the night (Becky) and the other going later in the night (Jade Cargill).

Ruling out Cargill and the remaining singles matches for Segment 2 leaves me with either Dominik Mysterio’s tag or the Six Pack ladder match for Segment 2. The less important match (Dom) would normally fit better for this segment. However, Dominik will likely be ringside for Rhea Ripley’s opener, so I think that rules him out for Segment 2. That leaves the Six-Pack ladder match for that spot.

With two pretty big matches out of the way to kick things off, one of the least important matches of the night should go in Segment 3. It’s still too early for another women’s match, so the Mysterios go in Segment 3.

That gives me the following card:

Segment 1: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

Segment 2: Six-Pack team ladder match

Segment 3: Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

Segment 4:

Segment 5:

Segment 6:

Segment 7: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns

Everything else

With two consecutive team matches out of the way, it’s time to go to one of the singles matches in Segment 4. GUNTHER’s match has potential for a huge moment with a title change. Given there are no championship stakes in the main event, it makes sense to save GUNTHER’s match as the big title match in Segment 6, right before the main event. That means the Usos go in Segment 4.

Jade Cargill’s tag is then a good fit in Segment 5, in between the Usos and GUNTHER.

Finalized card

So here is my final prediction for the match order at WrestleMania 40 night one, along with guesses on the bell-to-bell match times:

Segment 1: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (17 minutes)

Segment 2: Six-Pack team ladder match (18)

Segment 3: Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio (12)

Segment 4: Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso (14)

Segment 5: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (10)

Segment 6: GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn (17)

Segment 7: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns (26)

The order I have listed here is an exact match of the reported internal match order I mentioned above, and it makes complete sense to me why WWE would lay it out this way.

The predicted match times add up to 114 minutes, which is pushing the limit but could be doable for a main card that lasts 4 hours, given that the percentage of match time at WrestleMania events typically falls in the 40% to 50% range of the overall show time.

That’s my prediction for the match order at WrestleMania 40 night one. What’s yours?