NXT kicked off today’s (Sat., April 6, 2024) Stand & Deliver premium live event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the Wolf Dogs putting their tag team titles on the line against Axiom & Nathan Frazer, the surprise winners of a tournament to find the next top contenders.

Considering Bron Breakker is already a main roster star on Friday Night SmackDown, and there’s been talk of Baron Corbin joining him back there, would that mean a title change is in order?

Nope!

First, Bron doing Bron things:

Axiom and Frazer threw what they had at the champs, like a Spanish Fly into a 450 splash for a close two count:

In the end, though, the unlikely duo continued their run on top — despite a few mishaps during the match — with Corbin setting up a monster Spear for the winning pinfall on Frazer. They’ll be sticking around NXT for at least a bit longer.

Hey, no complaints here.

