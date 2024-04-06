 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 results: The Wolf Dogs retain tag team titles

Axiom & Nathan Frazer were no match for Bron Breakker’s spear.

By Geno Mrosko
NXT kicked off today’s (Sat., April 6, 2024) Stand & Deliver premium live event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the Wolf Dogs putting their tag team titles on the line against Axiom & Nathan Frazer, the surprise winners of a tournament to find the next top contenders.

Considering Bron Breakker is already a main roster star on Friday Night SmackDown, and there’s been talk of Baron Corbin joining him back there, would that mean a title change is in order?

Nope!

First, Bron doing Bron things:

Axiom and Frazer threw what they had at the champs, like a Spanish Fly into a 450 splash for a close two count:

In the end, though, the unlikely duo continued their run on top — despite a few mishaps during the match — with Corbin setting up a monster Spear for the winning pinfall on Frazer. They’ll be sticking around NXT for at least a bit longer.

Hey, no complaints here.

Get complete NXT Stand & Deliver results and coverage of every match on the card right here.

