NXT kicked off today’s (Sat., April 6, 2024) Stand & Deliver premium live event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the Wolf Dogs putting their tag team titles on the line against Axiom & Nathan Frazer, the surprise winners of a tournament to find the next top contenders.
Considering Bron Breakker is already a main roster star on Friday Night SmackDown, and there’s been talk of Baron Corbin joining him back there, would that mean a title change is in order?
Nope!
First, Bron doing Bron things:
.@bronbreakkerwwe is just TOO FAST #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/QeqaYOddSH— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Axiom and Frazer threw what they had at the champs, like a Spanish Fly into a 450 splash for a close two count:
This match is INSANE #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/qjGC2p3CfJ— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
In the end, though, the unlikely duo continued their run on top — despite a few mishaps during the match — with Corbin setting up a monster Spear for the winning pinfall on Frazer. They’ll be sticking around NXT for at least a bit longer.
Hey, no complaints here.
