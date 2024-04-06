Endings can make or break a thing for me. Sometimes an ending revives everything that came before it. Other times it weakens the entire story.

Then there are times when the ending perfectly encapsulates all the shenanigans that happened prior. Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams provided that scenario.

From jump, this match just felt weird. A bout billed as the biggest in NXT history, and a blood feud at that, started with a collar and elbow tie-up. Now, devotees to this section of the internet know how I feel about blood feuds starting with simple wrestling holds, but for anyone new (hey! welcome!), it robs passion from a match that should brim with it. I can talk myself into believing that they did that as part of Melo’s mind games. He’s a wrestler and Trick is a fighter, so showing the big man that he can’t out wrestle the former A Champ makes sense. However from there, it went into the audience, which one can argue is where it should’ve started.

Trick came into his element there as the actual wrestling part of pro wrestling still isn’t his bag. It also gave us a moment where Melo interacted with Trick’s family because what heel doesn’t look worse messing with civilians? And knocking off their hats and calling them bald?!

Once it got back in the ring, the action picked up but everything felt rushed. Trick missed a few spots, the timing wasn’t quite right in others, and the match lay out wore out its welcome.

Several questions for the class:

Why do a ref bump after Ava instructed the referee to exercise leniency during the match?

With that in mind, why do two ref bumps?

Why do the second ref bump and then immediately bring in the second referee?

But before that, why execute said ref bump with the heel controlling everything right before he hits his finisher off the top rope? That’s a spot usually reserved for the good guys where they get the three-count from the crowd but we all scream about the injustice with no ref in sight for a three-count.

And why end the match with the Trick Knee without Trick wearing Melo down at all. My math might be off but Melo controlled about 95 percent of this match, give or take a percentage. The finish came out of nowhere with no steady build. As Claire said in our offices, it’s hard selling a single knee like that in this spot. It’s either part of big finishing sequence or an onslaught. To say nothing of watching Melo kick out from bigger moves from more powerful cats throughout his NXT career.

Something happened here that threw everything sideways. They seemed pressed for time and the match suffered. Trick got his moment in front of the hometown crowd because NXT is his now. But whew, it wasn’t pretty.

Despite the ingredients, NXT fumbled this whole thing between these two. I don’t know when they should’ve zigged when they zagged, but it just never came together. That this match didn't “deliver” disappoints me but doesn’t surprise me given how we got here.

Alas.

B-Sides

This match perplexed me. I loved how it started with Axiom & Nathan Frazer attacking the Wolf Dogs before they even got to the ring. It showed the challengers as strategists with a plan who understood what their underdog status meant.

But then the match started in earnest and got a tad sloppy. All four men, even Bron and Baron, seemed like they were rushing through the match. Grant it, they didn’t get much time in the opener, but the match lacked smoothness and crispness. All in all, a fun in spots but a bit disappointing since all four men usually perform better in big spots.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!



Have you ever seen this?!?! #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/5hVysckOEy — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

On the exact opposite end of that spectrum is Dijak vs. Josh Briggs vs. Oba Femi. I said before that while Dijak’s gimmick rubs me wrong in so many ways, the man puts on when he gets in that ring. Combine that with Josh’s hunger and Oba’s...well, Oba-ness, and we got a match that chose violence while also slapping meat.

It started intelligently with Dijak and Josh working on Oba. They realized their best shot at the title rested on neutralizing the bigger man. It also provided our first real look at Oba in jeopardy. They tried all that in-ring stuff for a bit but things got interesting when the action went outside. Why? Glad you asked.

Oba did this:

And then this happened:

While I expected the violence, I didn’t foresee the aerial arsenal! Dijak’s cruiserweight ability combined beautifully with Josh’s rawness and Oba’s brute force. They found a way to mesh all three styles and showcase each man. While Oba and Dijak looked great early, Josh got his time to shine once they finally eradicated Oba for a bit. I talked about Josh’s opportunity in the biggest spotlight thus far, and he came correct. Not as correct as Dijak, but he can take a beating, his moveset is perfect for him, and he always packs the right intensity into every action. His giant lariat off the top rope looked a bit awkward, although that’s expected since it’s a giant lariat off the top rope. That move, like a lot of moves in this match, looked dangerous but controlled. And that’s the sweet spot for wrestling matches.

The match ended perfectly too with Oba using his brute strength for the W. He power bombed Dijak onto Josh, and covered the former tag team stalwart.

Before that though, Dijak got his moment. He put the big man down for a three count and if not for Josh pulling the ref out of the ring at the very last second, he’s the new champion. Josh may not have cause for a rematch but Dijak certainly does.

Fantastic match that set a high bar for the rest of the event. And Dijak continues working magic with whatever they give him.

Oh, and we got a Knuckles showing. What’s not to like?!

NXT told an interesting story in three acts during the NXT Women’s championship match. The first act was all Roxanne Perez. She targeted Lyra Valkyrie’s injured arm, showcasing her viciousness while also foreshadowing the ending. Roxanne dominated that first part and Lyra sold everything well, as usual. My issues with Lyra rest entirely with her persona and microphone skills. In the ring? She gets it done. She came into the match less than 100 percent and both women worked that psychology beautifully.

The second act saw Lyra comeback after Roxanne just couldn’t get it done. Lyra capitalized on Roxanne’s frustration, which gave us an honest to God match. This section really highlighted the different approach they took compared to every match before them. That also worked in their favor since Roxanne wanted to punish Lyra to prove a point while Lyra needed to survive.

Then the third act started the second Roxanne lost her temper, put Lyra in the corner, and tried recreating the event that put Lyra’s arm in a sling. Tatum Paxley showed up, which led to a little chaos (just a tad), along with some miscommunication between Tatum and Lyra. I’m no Ms. Cleo (who is?) but I predict these two go at it a bit because this is wrestling. The other big moment from this brief business came when Roxanne tried crushing Lyra’s arm once again, and missed. That led to Lyra injuring Roxanne’s arm! Not to the same degree, of course, but it briefly leveled the playing field. I love symmetry in my wrestling stories, so that made me smile.

But like I said, that only briefly made things equal. Lyra’s arm eventually gave way. All the work Roxanne did in act one paid off in act three. She locked on that Cross face and Lyra held out as long as humanly possible. But humans can only take but so much. Lyra tapped, Roxanne released, and we got a new champion.

I genuinely loved this match. They plotted it smartly, methodically, while possibly foreshadowing the future. I’m looking forward to Roxanne’s heel reign. It offers her the chance to hone her character and do things with the championship that she never could the last time.

Redemption is a cool thing.

Did Tony D’Angelo do the wrong thing by doing the right thing? He’s not the first wrestler, or person, who felt conflicted. And maybe that conflict is the reason Ilja Dragunov remains champion while The Don leaves Philly no heavier than when he arrived.

The turning point I speak of came fairly early in the match. Tony took it to Ilja while the champ favored his injured right hand. Props to Ilja for selling everyone on his pain and working around it. He found a way to suplex without putting pressure on his fingers. Dude is gifted because I don’t know how he did any of that. They went back and forth until they hit a pause. That’s when Stacks tried handing his boss some brass knuckles.

This is the part of the recap where I backtrack for anyone late to the party. Over the past few weeks, Tony D’Angelo asserted his power over Ilja. He told him multiple times how easy he might take Ilja off the board anytime he wanted. But out of respect for Ilja, he deferred. Refusing his underboss’ help continued that theme. And he got other chances to accept The Family’s helping hands and refused. Tony wanted to do it his way and prove he was better than the champion, not just smarter.

They tore down the house in a true fight that showed no stage is too big for Tony D. Ilja’s pedigree is solidified, so no shock he handled his business. And finishing Tony with the Super H Bomb showed that, once again, Ilja will fight through pain if it means walking to the pay window.

Singles

Thea Hail’s team walked out triumphant. I didn't expect that but the decisive ending makes me think this is over now? Or maybe Jacy has something to say. I’m sure she does, actually.

Ava announced a North American Women’s championship and I love that idea.

Giulia made her debut...ish. She sat ringside during the Women’s championship match with her eyes squarely on Roxanne.

Stand & Deliver didn’t deliver as much as I hoped. The opening match and main event felt rushed and not entirely worthy of the stage. But everyone else did their thing, with the North American triple threat and the Women’s championship matches standing out.

I’m glad the Melo and Trick saga is behind us but it really deserved a better ending. That said, it’s a solid start to a marathon weekend.

Grade: B-

What say you, Cagesiders? And how do you feel about that new North American belt?