Stephanie McMahon and (checks notes) AEW’s Keith Lee appeared at WWE Hall of Fame

It was the first edition of the WWE Hall of Fame without Vince McMahon, but the 2024 version wasn’t without a McMahon.

This year’s Ceremony, which streamed after the April 5 SmackDown on the eve of WrestleMania XL, featured the first WWE appearance by Stephanie McMahon since she resigned as co-CEO in January of last year after her father’s return to the company. Stephanie sat ring/stage-side her husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

In honor of 2024 class headliner Paul Heyman, she broke out her leather “ECW” flat cap from her run as that promotion’s kayfabe owner during 2001’s Invasion storyline.

McMahon could be seen smiling and laughing throughout the Ceremony, including when Heyman joked that she married “the wrong Paul”.

PAUL HEYMAN To Stephanie McMahon:

I think it’s time that I let you know Stephanie, that you married the wrong PAUL!! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/7n4JIUyvVF — ♏️ (@GeoffRhymer) April 6, 2024

In another unexpected appearance — and one that wasn’t meant to make it onto our screens — former WWE NXT champion and current member of the AEW roster Keith Lee wandered into frame during a backstage interview with CM Punk. Lee is married to SmackDown’s Mia “Michin” Yim, and hasn’t been seen in his current promotion since being pulled off last December’s Worlds End PPV at the last minute due to injury.

It was an eventful night. We also got another chance to honor the late Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda when his siblings inducted their father Mike Rotunda and uncle Barry Windham into the Hall as the U.S. Express.

Check out that and other great moments from the Ceremony in this playlist of highlights that WWE’s released from late Friday night and early Saturday morning at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center:

For our live thread from the Ceremony, click here.