Night one of WrestleMania 40 takes place tonight (Sat., Apr. 6) from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main card begins at 7 pm ET live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. You should also be able to watch the show on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event.

Cody Rhodes is getting his candy ass whooped by The Rock at the biggest ‘Mania of all-time

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns to in-ring action tonight for the first time since 2013 (not counting his squash win at WrestleMania 32 in 2016). He is set to team up with Roman Reigns in the main event against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a match that WWE is hyping up as the biggest tag match in WrestleMania history.

This match wasn’t the original plan, of course. TKO Board member Dwayne thought he would just walk right back into WWE and take Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania spot in a Universal championship match against his cousin and face of the company, Roman Reigns. But when fans rejected that idea, The Rock’s ego got out of control and he trashed all of the Cody Crybabies who voiced their support for Rhodes over him. This led to The Rock acknowledging Roman as his Tribal Chief and joining The Bloodline. Their goal at WrestleMania became clear: stop Cody Rhodes from beating Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship. Or as the Rock put it, “Fuck your story!”

To that end, this tag team match has huge implications for the Sunday night main event of Rhodes vs. Reigns. If Cody and Seth win tonight, the rest of The Bloodline will be banned from the building on Sunday night when Cody challenges Roman, and it will be a fair fight for the top prize in WWE. But if The Rock and Roman win tonight, then it will be Bloodline Rules at WrestleMania night two, which implies the heels can do whatever they want to stack the deck against Rhodes as much as possible.

The Rock has become more sinister with each passing week since this match was announced, adopting the Final Boss moniker and beating Cody to a bloody pulp in the rain. He smeared Cody’s blood on his belt and plans to add the tears of Mama Rhodes to it after Cody gets his candy ass whooped right in front of her at the biggest pro wrestling event of the year.

And you know what? That’s pretty much how things need to play out tonight. The Rock needs to lay the smack down on Cody and win this tag team match. Not only does that result make the Sunday night main event as interesting as possible, but it also keeps the door wide open for the Final Boss to fight Cody in a singles match down the line, possibly at WrestleMania 41.

The rest of the card

Here are the six other matches that are currently advertised for WrestleMania 40 night one:

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship

Ripley has been a dominant champion since she won gold from Charlotte Flair at last year’s WrestleMania, with very few challengers since then posing a serious threat to her reign on top. That changes tonight when The Man comes around.

The story here is that Becky has been fighting her ass off in recent weeks, taking on challenges from the likes of Nia Jax and Liv Morgan in March. Meanwhile, Ripley is taking it super easy, only competing in two televised matches in 2024, with the last one coming in February. Rhea thinks Becky is an idiot for exhausting her body in the weeks leading up to this championship fight.

Things got more personal when Rhea crossed the line and insulted Becky as a mother, so The Man now has extra motivation to kick Rhea’s ass. However, Dirty Dom may be the wild card here after Becky punched him right in his stupid face a couple weeks ago. Dom will probably be ringside in Rhea’s corner looking to cheat on her behalf every chance he gets.

GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental championship

GUNTHER is the longest reigning Intercontinental champion of all-time, successfully defending the belt for nearly two years. Chad Gable momentarily looked like the guy who might get a crack at GUNTHER at WrestleMania, but his dream was shattered when Sami Zayn pinned him in a gauntlet match to earn this title shot.

Gable has since played mentor to Sami, trying to get him in the proper underdog mindset where Zayn thrives the most. But can Sami truly trust that Chad has his best interests in mind at WrestleMania in the match that Chad desperately wanted for himself?

6-pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE tag team championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Awesome Truth vs. New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. DIY vs. New Catch Republic

Finn Balor and Damian Priest won these belts six months ago and have beaten nearly every team in WWE since then, including four of the five challengers in this match. They’ll have to beat all of these teams at the same time now in order to retain the titles, with the added complication of having to climb a ladder to grab their belts that are hanging above the ring.

WWE also added in a twist to the rules this week in that the match will continue until both the Raw and SmackDown tag titles have been pulled down. This seems to introduce the possibility that the undisputed WWE tag team championship will be split once again. It does feel like it’s time for a change at the top of the tag division, so I’d expect at least one set of belts to be won by a team that is not The Judgment Day.

Earlier this year, R-Truth was involved in a hot storyline where he pretended to join The Judgment Day, which could have led to a big moment for him in this championship match. However, that story has cooled off over the last month or so, which means the outcome of this match is pretty wide open.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Yeet or No Yeet?

Jey Uso had WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns beat in the main event of last year’s SummerSlam event, but then his twin brother Jimmy shockingly betrayed him and cost him the fight. I suppose Big Jim just couldn’t handle the idea of Jey having that level of success as a singles wrestler without him. Jim has continued to screw his brother over in important matches since then, most notably when Jey appeared to have GUNTHER beat for the Intercontinental title on Raw.

Jimmy and Solo Sikoa have targeted Jey in multiple ambushes on the road to WrestleMania, but now it’s finally time for Jey to get his revenge on the big stage. If Jey can win this match, perhaps it sets the stage for The Bloodline to have a rough WrestleMania weekend.

Yeet.

Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

That little shithead Dominik Mysterio recently joined the war between the LWO and Legado del Fantasma, just in time for another WrestleMania match with his deadbeat dad Rey at WrestleMania.

Carlito seemed a bit insulted when Rey passed over him and initially chose Dragon Lee to be his partner for this fight. Dragon was mysteriously found laid out backstage at last night’s SmackDown, with Carlito being the only person at the scene. Andrade quickly stepped up and joined Rey’s side in the fight, so now he takes Dragon’s place. Carlito was caught off guard when he learned that Andrade already replaced Dragon at WrestleMania. If the babyfaces lose here, it’s probably because Carlito is a snake who is jealous and/or disrespected over Rey’s decision to choose Dragon and Andrade before him.

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai

This match is all about the WrestleMania debut of Jade Cargill, who is competing in her first match since being a surprise entry in the women’s Royal Rumble. Bianca Belair is looking to rid herself of Damage CTRL once and for all, but she needs help to deal with the numbers game. That’s where Naomi and Jade come into play. The babyface side is a huge favorite in this match, especially with Asuka and Kairi Sane’s WWE women’s tag team championship not on the line.

Summary

The Rock’s WWE return match in the main event of WrestleMania 40 overshadows everything else on the card, but there are plenty of other things to look forward to throughout the night. That includes potential surprise appearances from legends like John Cena or Stone Cold Steve Austin, as well as all the over-the-top entrances from your favorite WWE stars. I mean, it’s WrestleMania, the most important, exciting, and watched pro wrestling event of the year. If you can’t get hyped for what’s happening this weekend, then you must have clicked into this post by accident.

What will you be looking for at WrestleMania 40 night one?