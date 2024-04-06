LA Knight choked on his gum during a promo on SmackDown

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured an in-ring promo for LA Knight, who was given the chance to sell his match with AJ Styles on night two of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. He got a huge pop for his entrance theme, and everyone was excited to watch the master at work.

What ensued had me laughing for a solid 10 minutes:

LA Knight accidently swallowing his gum mid promo LMAO #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/wR9wgiyCYn — DRADA LEE ‍☠️ Super Kakkoii (@2Sweet4Lyfe) April 6, 2024

Yes, Knight was mid promo when he swallowed his gum, appeared to choke on it for a second, looked panicked for a moment, and then took a second to recover while trying not to break out in a big grin. It was bad enough that Wade Barrett and Corey Graves had to comment on this being why you don’t try to cut a promo with gum in your mouth.

The fact that he’s okay and got through it just fine — Philadelphia didn’t even turn on him or make fun of him for it — makes it okay to once again look back and laugh every time I repeat the clip and hear that moment when he garbles his words and starts to panic for that brief time.

Incredible.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: