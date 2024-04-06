WrestleMania XL is the perfect finale for the original Damage CTRL

Big things have small beginnings.

The concept of Damage CTRL was first thought up years ago by someone with a vision. Someone who always has the bigger picture in mind. Someone who is constantly pushing to make the entire WWE Women’s Division better, even if it means putting her own self-interests on the backburner for an entire year.

That someone is Bayley.

Unfortunately for the Role Model, her idea would be forced to remain dormant for years as the powers that be in WWE at the time, did not share in her creative vision. It wasn’t until Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque took over as Chief Content Officer that Bayley would be given the opportunity to bring her brain child to life.

She got to work quickly by firing off a couple of text messages and soon after the wheels were put into motion for Bayley’s fantasy to become a reality.

It was July 30, 2022 when Bayley made her return to WWE after missing several months of action with a knee injury. As the fans inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville we’re welcoming her back, they were soon greeted by the next two surprises of the Triple H regime - a returning Dakota Kai (after she released by the company just a few months before) and a debuting IYO SKY, known to NXT fans as Io Shirai.

Damage CTRL was born.

In recent months Bayley’s dream, on camera, has turned into a nightmare as she’s been battered, beaten down and cast aside by the monster she herself created.

Behind the scenes she has every right to feel like a proud mama bird watching her hatchlings fly from the nest for the first time.

IYO and Dakota have grown into established main roster Superstars, one of whom has now emerged as the vocal leader of Damage CTRL in Bayley’s stead. The other will walk into a jam-packed Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night with the WWE Women’s Championship.

SKY will have held the title for an impressive 245 days by tomorrow night, but she faces arguably her toughest challenge to date as her former friend and mentor is looking for sweet redemption. The first one-on-one WrestleMania match for both competitors.

“So excited, but a little bit nervous,” IYO SKY told Cageside Seats at the WrestleMania XL Press Junket. “It will be biggest night of my life.”

In character SKY has called her relationship with Bayley a mistake and one that she will regret for the rest of her life. A statement that could not be further from the truth in actuality.

Damage CTRL may have outgrown the need for Bayley’s leadership, but the respect and admiration for the Role Model runs deep. Making tomorrow night’s match up for the WWE Women’s Championship all the more special.

“It’s so emotional,’ SKY said. “Obviously, I became a Champion because of Bayley. Because of [Dakota]. They supported me. I’m very appreciative, very grateful about it. But I have to be [even] stronger. I have to beat Bayley. I mean, maybe, Bayley wanted me to be stronger [than her].”

WrestleMania XL sets the stage for a poetic and perfect finale for two of the original members of Damage CTRL.

Bayley’s once proud pupils took her love and sacrifice for them as a sign of weakness. Now it’s up to IYO and Dakota to prove they can be stronger as they have now been elevated from being the group understudies to running the whole operation.

“It is definitely a change and we’ve had to evolve without her. I think that was the whole point is that we wanted to take it to another level,” Dakota Kai said before recollecting the last 20 months of her career. “It’s been such an emotional last two years. Bayley has been thinking about doing this group for years before it was even on RAW or SmackDown.”

From an idea, to text messages, to two brand new main roster contracts. It wasn’t long at all before Bayley and her new proteges were heading out to navigate the uncharted waters of WWE sans Vince McMahon (or so we thought at the time) with the hope of a sharper focus on growing women’s wrestling within the company.

“That was such a whirlwind, ‘cause it happened within a couple days and I wasn’t even with the company,” Dakota said. “Then we came together at SummerSlam in 2022. It’s just crazy to see how Damage CTRL has evolved over the years.”

In the weeks leading up to Bayley’s ouster, Damage CTRL grew from an All-Star trio into a Dream Team of five supremely talented female performers. The addition of the Kabuki Warriors, who would go on to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just weeks later, secured the group’s long-term future while simultaneously starting the countdown clock to it’s creator’s departure.

The old creative regime in WWE may have swept Bayley’s past misdeeds against both Asuka and Kairi Sane under the rug, or just forgotten about them completely. The current regime not only remembers history (more often than not), but embraces it.

Did we really expect Kairi to just forgive Bayley for her unceremonious exit from the company in 2020? Not in Triple H’s WWE. Any fan with a keen eye could see the ulterior motives at play when IYO SKY’s old allies, the Kabuki Warriors, came into the fold.

A pro wrestling alliance akin to a slam dunk in basketball. Off the charts talent involved with a deep backstory. But that doesn’t mean the WWE Women’s Champion ever thought the three of them, alongside Dakota, would be riding together in WWE.

“Well Kairi and I were a tag team in [NXT] and Kairi and Asuka are the Kabuki Warriors, so that kind of [made] sense,” IYO said. “All connected,” Dakota chimed in. Also brining up IYO and Asuka’s time together in the Japanese faction Triple Tails over a decade ago, “But I [never] imagined that [we’d be together],” SKY said.

The more things change, however, the more they stay the same. One constant in the story of Damage CTRL has been Bianca Belair, who has literally been battling the group since it’s inception.

It’s that never-ending rivalry that provided the E-S-T with her path to WrestleMania this year after she was unable to secure a (Roman Reigns level) fourth consecutive Championship match.

Damage CTRL has been running the SmackDown’s Women’s Division for months, but there’s a new super group ready to assert their dominance.

Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill have formed the Blue Brand’s newest super group — dubbing themselves ‘The Big Three.’ They represent another daunting task for Dakota Kai as she competes once again in a six-woman tag team match on the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’.

“I’ve known Bianca for a long time. We’ve got a lot of history together through our NXT days. Naomi has done so much over the last, however many years, it’s been like over a decade. And then Jade’s coming in with a lot of star power. That’s a very formidable team. At the same time I’m with Asuka and Kairi [Sane], who in their own right are legends. They’ve done so much even before being in [WWE], so I wouldn’t count them out ‘cause they’re amazing too.”

While IYO SKY and Bayley will have to wait one more day to settle some scores, the rest of Damage CTRL will walk into the eye of the storm tonight in Philadelphia. Night one of WrestleMania XL is finally upon us. Follow along with tonight’s show in Cageside’s live blog here, and comment along with your fellow fans in our open thread here!

You can follow Rick Ucchino on X/Twitter and stay tuned for more in depth interviews with WWE and AEW talent here on Cageside Seats.