WrestleMania 40 predictions: Night one

WrestleMania 40 is taking place this weekend with two separate nights of action, on Sat. Apr. 6 and Sun. Apr. 7, 2024. The show will air live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It begins at 5:00 pm ET with the Countdown show leading right on into the main course at 7 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WrestleMania 40 predictions

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Geno Mrosko: I imagine Becky could be taking a short break after this to go continue everything related to her book release and allow us to miss her. Meanwhile, Judgment Day could be headed for a breakup and Ripley will benefit the most, as she’s clearly one of the top stars in the entirety of the industry. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Sean Rueter: WWE seems to be fully on-board with presenting The Man as their female GOAT. Whatever you feel about that, it’s hard to deny it as a promotional decision when you see the way Lynch handles all the media she’s been doing. A win here continues that campaign, and gives Mamí some in-story justification for an official face turn that has to happen soon... and that will eventually bolster Ripley’s own credentials for when she’s the face of the women’s division. Pick: Becky Lynch

Kyle Decker: I don’t think there’s any need for Becky to pick up this win. She’s done it all. Rhea could use a marquee win. Despite her long reign, she has lacked a big win since Charlotte last year. This would help cement her as the top of the top of the women’s division. Pick: Rhea Bloody Ripley

Claire Elizabeth: I’m torn— on one hand, the obvious story here is Becky dethrones Rhea and cements herself as probably the greatest woman in WWE history, a real showcase of the immortals, if you will. But I can’t shake the feeling like Becky’s heart isn’t quite in it, like she’s been coasting and yes, like she’s not ready for Mami to be on top. I won’t be surprised if I’m wrong, but I think this is a defining moment for Rhea more than anything. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Cain A. Knight: I don’t know if Becky has signed a new contract with WWE, so I’m leaning Rhea here. Regardless, this has the makings of a multi-month feud where Lynch can win the belt later on at an event that fewer people will remember. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Marcus Benjamin: When they first planted that seed about Becky looking for validation, I figured this was her story. Specifically, I picked her as the eventual winner way back when because that’s a hell of a story for a former champion and one of the best in the world. But as that slowly fell away and it morphed into a typical war of words with the champ barely breaking a sweat and the challenger doing way too much, I sided with Rhea winning. So yeah, that’s where I still stand. Pick: Rhea Ripley

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Geno Mrosko: Triple H has made me believe no one really has a chance to win a title from anyone unless they’ve got a great story fully fleshed out. Zayn comes pretty close to that but I don’t think enough time has been put into it and there’s no reason to move away from GUNTHER just yet. Pick: GUNTHER

Sean Rueter: Props to all involved for crafting a bunch of programs where either person winning makes sense. It’s probably because ‘Mania brings back the 12 year Sean (don’t do the math on that, I beg you) who cheered for JYD and the U.S. Express and Wendi Richter and, yes, Hulk Hogan & Mr. T watching the first one on TV (we got it for free in Pittsburgh because someone botched the closed circuit television feed to our local arena), but I’ve got the babyface underdog challenger here again. I should probably remember that only about half those babyfaces I cheered for in ‘85 left the Garden with gold, though. Oh well. The heart wants what the heart wants. Pick: Sami Zayn

Kyle Decker: If the plan was really Brock, who wasn’t going to win it, then I think Sami is a place holder feud (and a good choice for one) until they get to who they really want to beat GUNTER, whether it be Gable, Breakker, or other. Pick: GUNTHER

Claire Elizabeth: Two in a row here where I’m betting against the conquering babyface but here my reasoning is simpler— I think Chad Gable’s story is better and more compelling and while I think a Rocky III style “ding ding” freeze frame match between Gable and Zayn for the title at Backlash would be lovely, I think it’d be even better to switch gears to Rocky IV, have Sami fall short, and have Chad step up and train until his heart is on fire and he can be the one to beat the Ring General. Pick: GUNTHER

Cain A. Knight: The story and timing doesn’t feel right for Sami Zayn to be the guy to finally end GUNTHER’s historic reign as champion. He’s making a big mistake by trusting Chad Gable. Pick: GUNTHER

Marcus Benjamin: I love Rocky and they’re telling the Rocky III story here. I got news for those who haven’t seen it: Rocky beats Clubber Lang in the end. GUNTHER is Sami’s Clubber Lang and I predict the same ending. Remember, Sami: THERE IS NO TOMORROW. Pick: Sami Zayn

Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

Geno Mrosko: This is going to be a glorious spotfest where everyone involved can make a moment to remember if they choose to go for it. I hope that doesn’t mean anyone goes TOO crazy but it is WrestleMania, it’s Philadelphia, it’s time to get EXTREME. As for a winner, hell, I don’t know. Pick: The Judgment Day

Sean Rueter: It’s been backburner-ed a bit the past month or so, but this still feels like R-Truth’s story. Let’s give that legend a big time WrestleMania moment. Pick: Awesome Truth

Kyle Decker: Gotta go with R-Truth finally getting his revenge on the Judgment Day. Pick: Awesome Truth

Claire Elizabeth: I hate this match simply because it’s going to be hell to liveblog. Twelve bodies careening off ladders and it’s not even over after the first title comes down, my wrists are going to be smoking by the time it’s halfway over. I may even need to be taken to the local medical facility. Anyway here’s a case where the babyfaces SHOULD get their big moment, so... Pick: Awesome Truth (Raw tag titles), New Catch Republic (SmackDown tag titles)

Cain A. Knight: It’s about time for the New Day to win a match at WrestleMania as a team. How about a finish where The Judgment Day pulls down the Raw tag titles while The New Day get the SmackDown tag titles? Pick: The Judgment Day & The New Day

Marcus Benjamin: We’ve seen some cracks in The Judgment Day facade. Those cracks continue here as Finn & Damian finally lose those championships, which make way for a Damian cash in later...Pick: Awesome Truth

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Geno Mrosko: I’m just going to pick the brother of the two I genuinely think is better in every way, though they’re both really great. Pick: Jey Uso

Sean Rueter: After being a total mark in my first three picks, it pains me to pick against one of my current favorite wrestling good guys. But to really stack the odds against Cody Rhodes tomorrow night (and because I think Jey is more than happy to do this for his brother)... Pick: Jimmy Uso

Kyle Decker: Of all the ‘big’ feuds, this doesn’t feel that way. It’s more part of the Bloodline thing and less about two brothers fighting. They had the one promo and it feels like this needs more. That’s why I’m pegging this one to get a rematch at Backlash and I think that means the bad guy wins. Pick: Jimmy Uso

Claire Elizabeth: This is, low-key, the match I am mostly looking forward to across both nights of WrestleMania. Yeah the main events are gonna be great spectacles. Yeah Sami/GUNTHER is gonna be an immediate Match of the Year candidate. There’s LOTS of stuff to love across both shows, but this... This is gonna be special. And, to sell the threat of the Bloodline gong into night two, I’m sorry Jey, Jim loves you. Pick: “Big” Jim Uso

Cain A. Knight: Jimmy Uso has never been pushed near Jey’s level as a singles wrestler, and I expect this match outcome to reflect that fact. Pick: Jey Uso

Marcus Benjamin: This is the ultimate story of big brother vs. little brother. Heel vs. babyface. One person everyone loves vs. someone everyone despises. Jey Uso gets his well-deserved revenge here. YEET. Pick: Jey Uso

Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Geno Mrosko: I’m really intrigued by Mysterio getting in with Legado del Fantasma and what it means for Judgment Day, and I think that will somehow come into play in this match, costing the heels a potential victory and allowing perennial babyface Rey to stand tall at the big show, not to mention catapult Andrade’s latest run back in WWE. Pick: Rey Mysterio & Andrade

Sean Rueter: My rooting interest is with the heels here (big King Cuerno guy... my LU homies know what I’m talking about), but heels exist to make the faces look good and WWE should want that for Rey’s partner in this spot. Pick: Rey Mysterio & Andrade

Kyle Decker: Given Dom Dom took a decisive loss last year to dear ol’ dad, I’m going to say he gets a measure of comeuppance here, by pinning his father. It won’t be clean. But they need to fight again and this will start to get us there. Pick: Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Claire Elizabeth: I was SO hoping Rey’s mystery partner was gonna be Juventud Guerrera but then Triple H had to go and pick the young talented guy that’s actually on the roster grumble mumble heels over to further the Judgment Day split as Dom’s alliances that everybody else hates continue to pay off. Pick: Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Cain A. Knight: Deadbeat dad Rey Mysterio needs to beat his shithead son for a second year in a row at WrestleMania. But will Carlito screw it all up by turning heel? Pick: Rey Mysterio & Andrade

Marcus Benjamin: I rarely bet against the Dirty one. Especially when his dad is involved. But now he’s running with the man who runs the bingo?! C’mon. Pick: Dirty Dom & Santos Escobar

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Geno Mrosko: It’s hard to imagine Cargill taking a loss in her WrestleMania debut but perhaps this is where Belair turns heel and kicks off a major program with her. Pick: Damage CTRL

Sean Rueter: As mentioned above, there are ways they could do it that would work. But as careful as they’ve been with her rollout, I just can’t see Cargill taking an L in her WrestleMania debut. Pick: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi

Kyle Decker: This will serve to give Jade a big spotlight at WrestleMania. Hopefully, this is the end of her being any type of team player though. Pick: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Naomi

Claire Elizabeth: This is Jade’s showcase and Naomi’s prize for returning, plus a babyface win sets up a tag title challenge, probably at Backlash. Pick: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi

Cain A. Knight: Cargill is not losing her first match since signing with SmackDown, and Damage CTRL can lose because the women’s tag titles are not on the line. Bianca and Naomi are here to do most of the work, while Jade is here for the hot tag and the finish. Pick: Naomi, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

Marcus Benjamin: Jade’s not losing her first true match in WWE on the biggest stage possible. Pick: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Geno Mrosko: It makes the most sense to me to have the heels win here so that the main event Sunday night can be an overbooked mess of madness resulting in one of the most satisfying moments in WrestleMania history. But that has to start with some heartbreak here. Pick: The Rock & Roman Reigns

Sean Rueter: As also mentioned above, gotta stack the deck against Rhodes for tomorrow (which doesn’t necessarily mean he’s winning, but that’s for another predictions post). Other than that, I’ll just say that both my inner child and my outer middle-aged child are both pumped for this one. Pick: The Rock & Roman Reigns

Kyle Decker: I’m going with a Cody win on Night Two. I don’t think he wins both night, and I think his win overcomes the most odds possible. That would mean the Rock & Roman win on Saturday. Pick: The Rock & Roman Reigns

Claire Elizabeth: First off, this is going to rule. Second off, it’s going to be a miasma of run-ins, ref bumps, and general shenanigans. Third off, there’s no way we go into night two with Bloodline banned from ringside, so the Bloodline team has to win here. There’s compelling arguments for just about any combination of who gets the pin and who is pinned, but I think the right call is Rock pinning Cody, to put the fear in us that Cody won’t be able to get the job done, and to set up a challenge for the title whenever Rocky next feels like working a match. Pick: Bloodline (Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson & Roman Reigns)

Cain A. Knight: Cody is getting his candy ass whooped by The Rock at WrestleMania, and all of his crybaby fans will just have to deal with it. Pick: The Rock & Roman Reigns

Marcus Benjamin: It’s weird introducing the idea of Bloodline Rules and not fulfilling that right? Seriously. This thing with Cody and Roman isn’t just about defeating the Tribal Chief; it’s about beating the entire Bloodline. With that said, of course Cody has to run through the whole crew to finish his story. And maybe this sets up a one-on-one between Cody and Rocky down the line. Plus it’s a hell of a cliffhanger for Sunday. Pick: The Rock & Roman Reigns

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?