WrestleMania 40 start time, match card: Night one

WWE will return to pay-per-view (PPV) and Peacock later on this evening (Sat., April 6, 2024) with night one of its WrestleMania 40 event from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Unlike the past couple years, we will not get to avoid an early start time stretching deep into the night. Night one of the event kicks off at 5 pm ET with the free Countdown show, which runs for two hours on YouTube, WWE.com, and various other social media outlets. That leads right on into the PPV at 7 pm ET, which you can stream from a number of devices if you have a subscription to Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. Make predictions at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s the card for night one:

Women’s World Championship : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch Intercontinental Championship : GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship : The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Enjoy the show!