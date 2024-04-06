WWE NXT Stand & Deliver goes live on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere today (Sat., April 6, 2024) at noon ET from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. But the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff Countdown show starting an hour beforehand, and you can watch it right here!

You’ll get all the usual highlight packages to get you up to speed on all the feuds and angles heading into Stand & Deliver. A panel of experts will break down each of the show’s seven matches — ffour of which are for titles — before the special event goes live. And one of those matches, Joe Gacy vs. Shawn Spears, will happen on this pre-show!

It starts at 11am ET, hope you’ll join us here for the live stream you see above!

We’ve got a preview of & staff predictions for each match here. And of course, complete results and live match coverage of the entire Stand & Deliver event can be found by clicking here.