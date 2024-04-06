WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 results, live streaming match coverage

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is all set to pop off today (Sat., April 6, 2024) at noon ET, live on Peacock and WWE Network!

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of NXT Stand & Deliver below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

It’s NXT’s annual WrestleMania weekend show, this time from Wells Fargo Center in Phialdelphia. They’ve been building to the main event showdown between former friends Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams for quite some time, and every match on the card has either personal or championship stakes. We can help get you up to speed on all that in our preview & predictions!

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with the best damn pro wrestling community on the interwebs. And remember to keep refreshing!

WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER QUICK RESULTS

Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

Thea Hail, Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan vs. acy Jayne, Kiana James & Izzi Dame

Joe Gacy vs. Shawn Spears

WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE