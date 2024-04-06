The latest WWE showcase event, night one of WrestleMania 40, takes place tonight (Sat., April 6, 2024) from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on pay-per-view (PPV) and the Peacock streaming service. You can get full results and coverage of every single match on the card by clicking here. In an effort to avoid bogging down the main live blog thread, comments for that post have been turned off and this will be your spot to talk about the show all throughout the evening.
Quick results:
- Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar
- Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL
- The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
