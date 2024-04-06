WWE WrestleMania 40 is all set to get started tonight (Sat., April 6, 2024) from Lincoln Financial Field at 7:00 pm ET, live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere. You should also be able to watch this on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event.

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of night one of WrestleMania 40 below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 QUICK RESULTS

Women’s World Championship : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch Intercontinental Championship : GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship : The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE