WWE is back with its biggest show of the year, the WrestleMania 40 two night pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza. The show, which will take place on Sat., April 6 and Sun., April 7, 2024, will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Night one will feature the likes of The Rock & Roman Reigns taking on Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins to determine the stipulations for the night two main event, Rhea Ripley defending the women’s world championship against Becky Lynch, a Six-Pack Ladder match for the Undisputed tag team titles, and a whole lot more. Make predictions at DraftKings Sportsbook. Night two will showcase Cody Rhodes trying to finish his story once again in the main event WWE Universal championship showdown against longtime champion Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre trying to get his big moment against Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship, Bayley taking on Iyo Sky for the women’s championship, and so much more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!