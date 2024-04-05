Andrade replaces Dragon Lee at WrestleMania 40

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE ran an injury angle backstage involving Dragon Lee. He was taken out, presumably by Legado del Fantasma and/or Dominik Mysterio ahead of his teaming up with Rey Mysterio for a tag team match against Dom & Santos Escobar. This presented the opportunity for someone else to step in.

Then, they ran a surprise angle that settled that pretty quick.

DID THAT REALLY JUST HAPPEN!? @EscobarWWE is SHOCKED and he should be...



Welcome to The LWO @AndradeElIdolo! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/SL3ebA5DLN — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

Andrade had been hanging around Dom and, by extension, Legado del Fantasma. It sure looked like he would join up and assist the group against the legendary luchador and the rest of the LWO. Instead, he turned on them and decided to join forces with Rey — and reunite with Zelina Vega.

It would seem the LWO just got a new member.

And Andrade just found himself in a big match at WrestleMania 40 tomorrow night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

