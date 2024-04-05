Big Bronson Reed wins 2024 Andre the Giant Battle Royal

The Andre the Giant Battle Royal hasn’t really meant all that much for the winner of it in recent years but WWE still books the thing to get as many wrestlers involved as possible on the final Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania each year. That was no different this year when the blue brand came rolling into Philadelphia.

The entirety of the ring stopped to watch Omos do his thing early on, which included throwing out Kit Wilson and Elton Prince deciding he didn’t want any and eliminating himself.

Angel Garza and Humberto were tossed quickly after, as was Cameron Grimes. Jinder Mahal was out next, thanks to Apollo Crews, who himself was tossed seconds later by Veer & Sanga, themselves eliminated seconds later by the Creed Brothers.

You know how battle royals like this tend to go.

They go such that Omos, the seeming favorite, was eliminated during a commercial break while he was taking out both the Creed Brothers.

Yeah.

The herd thinned out from there, leaving the likes of Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Ivar, Otis, and Akira Tozawa in the ring. JD McDonagh it turned out was still in the match and took Ricochet out before Tozawa superkicked him out of the match. What a moment for Akira!

They went meaty with the finish, as Reed, Ivar, and Otis squared up until it was down to just Ivar and Reed. The former missed a moonsault before Big Bronson hit the rolling thunder senton and then clotheslined Ivar out of the match to win it.

He didn’t get his WrestleMania moment but the big man can hang his hat on this, at least.

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s entire show right here.