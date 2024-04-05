Triple H & Pat McAfee each had a little shade for AEW on McAfee’s show

It was basically a WrestleMania XL pre-pre-show on The Pat McAfee Show today (April 5). McAfee and his regular gang were in Philadelphia, with his WWE Raw broadcast partner Michael Cole helping to host an episode that featured Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, and Gunther among its guests.

First up though, was WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The Game and Pat Mac had some fun, offering the crowd a tandem version of Trips’ signature entrance. Then, over the course of their conversation, Haitch said a couple things that have been interpreted as slight digs at the company that like to refer to itself as a “challenger brand” to WWE.

The initials AEW were never mentioned, but when McAfee asked Levesque about the difference between WWE’s current success and the Attitude Era, it was the fact they weren’t part of the answer that was telling:

“We were building up against something. Right now, we’re up against ourselves. We’re up against the Attitude Era, we’re up against the Ruthless Aggression era, whatever you want to call it. The best of the absolute best of WWE...that’s what we’re working against.”

"When the attitude era was first coming to be we were fighting for our lives..



We were building up against something and right now we're up against ourselves" @TripleH #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Ty2Oy0hUuZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2024

Later, while talking about what makes a successful WWE Superstar, Levesque seemingly referred to free agents who’ve listed an easier schedule among their reasons for choosing AEW over WWE when he said that just because someone has succeeded elsewhere “doesn’t meant they will succeed in the big time”. He later added:

“{WWE]’s a different game, it’s a different world. If they’re not here to be all in on this, like — when I see people that come out of trying to make it, and then they pick the job where they go, ‘Well, they work less, the schedule is lighter’. Alright, then I’m glad I didn’t get you. Because if you’re not in it for the grind, at that point early in your your career? You have no business being here.”

“if you’re not in it for the grind? at that point, early in your career? then i don’t want you. - triple h #PMSLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/i5xJ9kyiCz — c (@chiefsriptxde) April 5, 2024

McAfee’s shot was more direct. It came while talking with Ripley about Dominik Mysterio, about whom Pat said that if Mamí were to kick him to the curb Dom would, “be gone forever. We’d never have to see him again. He’d probably be at that other place in front of 600 people.”

Ouch. On the bright side, at least the week didn’t end as brutally as it started.