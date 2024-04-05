The Rock explains that he pitched his heel turn for Cody & the fans

It was a roller coaster week back in early February. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned on WWE SmackDown in a scene that saw Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes step aside so Rocky could challenge his cousin Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WrestleMania XL... and people HATED it. Six rumor-filled days later, they ran an angle at an event in Las Vegas that flipped the script, turning Rock heel for an alliance with Reigns’ Bloodline stable, giving Rhodes back his WrestleMania spot, and adding Seth Rollins to the mix for what would become the storyline’s second ‘Mania main event.

In an interview with Fox’s The Will Cain Show, Johnson gives his version of how it went down behind the scenes.

As WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque did earlier in the week, Rock admits what we’re getting now wasn’t the plan:

“The original plan was for me to come back as the babyface, the big babyface, come back and face Roman Reigns for the Universal championship and put on, here in Philadelphia, the biggest main event of all-time. I believe the qualities of a good leader — not to say that I’m a good leader — but I believe the qualities of a good leader is one who the ability to pivot, but also one make sure that you listen to the people. And as I came back, I started to realize that while fans love the idea of The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, there was also this other storyline building that they had been invested in for a couple of years with a guy named Cody Rhodes.”

Unlike The Game however, Johnson doesn’t make it sound like WWE was always ready to audible back to Rhodes vs. Reigns. In his telling of it, The Rock had a realization while in Hawaii after his SmackDown appearance:

“Man, there’s a segment of fans here who are just disappointed. And that... it hurt my heart to think that, well, I don’t want to truck through and leave these fans disappointed. But not only that, you’ve also got a guy in Cody Rhodes who’s been working his ass off for years now, and this is his story. And who, by the way, Cody... could not be a better human being. Amazing, understood, ‘I get it, I understand the position we’re in, Rock, you and Roman biggest ever — I’m here for it and I support you.’ And that’s a big deal for somebody to say, especially in our crazy world of egocentric professional wrestling. “So back in January, I called Nick Khan, our friend, and I said, ‘I have an idea, how about this. Why don’t we take care of the people, give them this story of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.’ Nick said, ‘Great.’ And I said, ‘However, a little bit of a twist.’ He said, ‘What’s that?’ I said, ‘What if I became the greatest bad guy of all time.’ And that was the intent and the intention.”

DJ seems to have his dates mixed up here, because if he called WWE’s President “back in January” it would have been before the backlash to his return since that all started on Feb. 2.

His account does line up with a report that Rock proposed his heel turn to address the backlash, and you’re not going to find many fans who are going to complain about the story we’ve been getting since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event on Feb. 8.

It’s a self-aggrandizing account, but that’s pro wrestling for ya. However, aside from the date mix-up, it might not be an inaccurate one.

