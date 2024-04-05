SmackDown airs tonight (Apr. 5) with a live show emanating from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This is the final episode of SmackDown during the six week build towards WrestleMania 40, which takes place this weekend in Philadelphia.

What if Jey Uso doesn’t make it to WrestleMania 40?

Jey Uso is only one day away from his dream match against his brother Jim at WrestleMania 40, but he’s in a very dangerous situation tonight on SmackDown that could put his WrestleMania match in jeopardy. That’s because Roman Reigns has ordered the hit on Jey, per Paul Heyman, and it’s up to Solo Sikoa to execute the command tonight when he faces Jey in a singles match. The goal is to take Jey out prior to WrestleMania so that he is a complete non-factor in all of The Bloodline’s business at the biggest pro wrestling event of the year.

Will Solo actually succeed in taking Jey out? Of course not! There’s no way Jey is actually going to miss WrestleMania, barring some kind of freak injury. So look for Jey to survive everything Solo throws at him tonight, even if it requires the assistance of a run-in from Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, or other well-meaning babyfaces.

The rest of the card

Th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal takes place tonight on the WrestleMania go home edition of SmackDown. At least 20 wrestlers will try to throw each other over the top rope and be the last man standing so they can pose next to a statue of the legend himself. The current wrestlers announced for the match include Andrade, Ricochet, The Creeds, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Omos, Chad Gable, Pretty Deadly, JD McDonagh, Indus Sher, Otis & Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander & Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Cameron Grimes, Apollo Crews, and Ivar. Which one of these men will follow in the footsteps of past winners like Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Braun Strowman, Jey Uso, Madcap Moss, and Bob Lashley?

The KO Show returns tonight with Randy Orton as Kevin Owens’ guest. After Logan Paul got involved last week to cost these guys a tag team match against Pretty Deadly, Randy and Kevin might need to put their heads together to come up with a game plan to ensure the YouTube douchebag loses the United States championship to one of them at WrestleMania. And if they can’t agree to such a plan, well, they can always punch each other in the face.

New Catch Republic vs. A-Town Down Under is booked for tonight, as both teams prepare for the Six-Pack ladder match for the undisputed WWE tag team titles at WrestleMania 40. As far as I’m aware there are zero stakes to this match other than bragging rights, so the top priority should be to come out of it in one piece. After all, Pretty Deadly is right there looking to replace one of these teams at WrestleMania at a moments notice.

The war between the LWO and Legado del Fantasma rages on, and tonight it takes the form of Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez. Vega is tired of Lopez interfering in the LWO’s matches, and she’s looking to do more about it than just slapping Elektra in the face. Given the tag team match at WrestleMania of Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dirty Dom, there’s a decent chance of a wild brawl between both factions after this match is over, regardless of who wins.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The Final Testament left Bob Lashley and the Street Profits laying in a heap last week on SmackDown. Will the babyfaces return the favor tonight with an ambush, or will they wait for this weekend’s Philadelphia Street Fight to get their revenge?

- LA Knight became a master of disguise last week and finally got his hands on AJ Styles. Will the Phenomenal One tempt fate by showing up to the building once again tonight, or will the megastar have to invade AJ’s hotel room this time?

- Jade Cargill came to the rescue of Naomi and Bianca Belair last week, and now they have a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania against Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. Will Damage CTRL look to injure one of these babyfaces tonight to give themselves an unfair advantage heading into WrestleMania?

- Bayley’s had enough of Damage CTRL’s numbers game and wisely decided to attack WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY when she was all by herself last week. Will Bayley find another opportunity to strike tonight when the rest of Damage CTRL is preoccupied with other business?

- Will we hear any final (pre-taped) words from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, or World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the eve of their main event tag team match at WrestleMania 40 night one?

- WWE’s 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony takes place after SmackDown wraps up, so does that mean there will be a cameo from a legend or three during tonight’s broadcast?

- Where the f*** is...Dexter Lumis?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?