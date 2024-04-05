The Rock gets schooled by a young fan at WWE World

The Rock showed up to WWE World, the fan event formerly known as Axxess, on Thursday (April 4) to greet spectators and engage in a question-and-answer session ahead of WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia.

But The Final Boss does things on his time, when he’s ready.

After making fans at the Pennsylvania Convention Center wait almost two hours past his scheduled appearance time, The Rock finally graced the audience with his presence. The people weren’t initially thrilled to see The People’s Champion and booed him accordingly after being made to wait so long. The Rock asked the masses several times if they wanted to know why he was late before revealing that it had something to do with the quarterback of their Philadelphia Eagles.

“Are you sure you want to know why The Rock was late,” The Rock asked. “He was watching YouTube, watching Jalen Hurts lose in the playoffs.”

Loud boos echoed through the Convention Center, just one of many sentiments expressed during The Rock’s nearly 30-minute appearance. Other notable and diverse chants included “A**hole,” “Cody Sucks,” and “Roman’s B****.”

Eventually, The Rock sat down to field questions from longtime announcer Michael Cole. But as the audience grew louder, The Rock turned the Q and A over to the fans. During the session, Rock again vowed that he and Roman Reigns would beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Sunday to make Reigns’ match with Rhodes on Sunday Bloodline Rules and that Rock would keep his promise to Mama Rhodes.

But then a young girl in the audience spoke up, wanting to know why The Rock felt he deserved a title shot against Reigns. Shocked by her boldness, those gathered ooh’d as The Rock gave a charismatic but stock answer.

“Number one, The Rock is The Great One. Number two, The Rock is the most electrifying man that the world has ever seen. Number three, The Rock is The Final Boss, which means he comes in whenever he wants, does whatever he wants, and says whatever he wants.”

Unimpressed, the self-professed Cody Crybaby began shaking her head, which puzzled The Rock, so he asked her why she was doing that. Her reply was a stiff jab to the Hollywood megastar’s massive ego.

“You didn’t win the Royal Rumble. Cody did. You should’ve been around if you wanted it.”

Another round of oohs and ahhs and other taunts rang out, giving The Rock some much-needed time to form a response. After a few moments, Rock spoke again.

“Okay, bottom line is, at the end of the day, you’re a Cody Rhodes fan. And I can tell you this: after Saturday night, The Rock will apologize in advance for the ass-kicking that The Rock gives Cody Rhodes. I’ll just say that to you, but enjoy WrestleMania. And one day, when you get older, you’ll understand: a man’s got to do what a man’s got to do.”

Indeed, a man has to do what a man has to do. But what that man should do in the future is avoid asking questions to the general audience, lest he get owned by a pre-teen again.

Hopefully, for Rock and Reigns, Rollins and Rhodes won’t have as much fire as that young girl. Otherwise, it could be a long night for the Samoan dynasty on Saturday.