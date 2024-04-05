WWE Hall of Fame 2024 live thread

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is here once again, and the new norm has been fully established. Indeed, this year will once again see the ceremony take place immediately following Friday Night SmackDown at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, just one night before the start of WrestleMania 40, which will span two nights just down the road at Lincoln Financial Field. It will air on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here is the 2024 class of inductees:

Paul Heyman

Bull Nakano

U.S. Express

Thunderbolt Patterson

Muhammad Ali

Lia Maivia

This will be the first year they do a ceremony without Vince McMahon largely in charge of the festivities and without his having a say in who was being inducted. We’ll see what that means for the show itself.

Enjoy the show!