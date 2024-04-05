WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Apr. 5, 2024) with a live show emanating from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring the final build to this weekend’s WrestleMania 40 two night (Apr. 6 & Apr. 7) extravaganza.

Advertised for tonight: At least 20 wrestlers will compete in this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade, Ricochet, Omos, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, and Pretty Deadly.

Also on the card: The KO Show with Randy Orton & Kevin Owens, Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez, Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APR. 5