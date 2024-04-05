WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 preview & predictions

WWE NXT’s annual WrestleMania weekend premium live event, Stand & Deliver goes down Sat., April 6 at noon ET. The show from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center will feature a grudge match main event, four title bouts, and more. It all streams live on Peacock here in the U.S., and internationally on WWE Network.

In this post, we’ll give you everything you need to get ready for tomorrow afternoon’s show, with a quick recap of how we got to every match, and thoughts & predictions from our motley crew of NXT-following Cagesiders on each.

Let’s get to it.

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

Together as the Trick Melo Gang, they each captured the North American title and Hayes held the brand’s top prize. But jealousy got the best of HIM. Williams was jumped after winning last year’s Iron Survivor Challenge, and after weeks of intrigue Melo revealed himself as the culprit when he beat his former friend down after Trick’s NXT championship match at Vengeance Day. Things have only gotten more intense since Williams’ returned at Roadblock, and now they’ll settle things in the main event.

Geno Mrosko: Every step of the way it’s felt like Carmelo was ahead but Trick has always been in the background, looming large as the bigger star just waiting to take flight. It’s time. Pick: Trick Williams

Sean Rueter: Time to turn the page. Bring The A-Champ to the main roster and make every week Trick Tuesday. Pick: Trick Williams

Claire Elizabeth: It’s WrestleMania weekend and that means big triumphs for big-time babyfaces, and ain’t nobody a bigger-time babyface than Trick Willy right now, ya dig? Pick: Trick Williams

Marcus Benjamin: Covering this story on a weekly basis jades me a bit on its finer points. The overall arc works incredibly well, but the details are meh. BUT, as possibly the biggest Carmelo Hayes fan in the crew, I’m ready for him to not only leave Tuesday nights, but make cement his best friend into possibly an even bigger star. Tuesdays belong to Trick now. Here’s hoping they make the match sing in a way that makes the whole story worthwhile. Pick: Trick Williams

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT championship

The breakdown of the Trick Melo Gang created an opening for The Don, and he stepped into it, winning a #1 contenders match over Hayes at Roadblock. Tony D kidnapped the champ, but only to pay his respects, but he may not be so honorable at Stand & Deliver with his entire Family at his disposal.

Geno Mrosko: Remember when The Don beat Tommaso Ciampa and it seemed like he was headed for much bigger things a lot faster than he ever got there? Maybe it’s time to finally pay that off. Pick: Tony D’Angelo

Sean Rueter: D’Angelo & his whole crew make their 20th century gimmick work better than it should, but I still can’t see him holding the NXT title. And I’d say that even if I wasn’t a Mad Dragon superfan (and I am). Pick: Ilja Dragunov

Claire Elizabeth: I am in a love/hate relationship with Tony D’Angelo. I think his relationship with Stacks is alternately charming and truly believable, I think his work in the ring and on the mic is solid with hints of real potential, but the fake mafia gimmick, complete with doing fake crimes in broad daylight on cable TV, is a relic of a past age and, to use a turn of phrase I don’t often use, insulting to my intelligence as a viewer. I think he should bloody the Mad Dragon’s lip and go home for a retool looking at the lights and prettymuch the only way I’d be happy with a D’Angelo title reign as things stand right now is if they embrace the Philadelphia of it all and bring Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke in to play difference makers for him. Pick: Ilja Dragunov

Marcus Benjamin: You know what? I’m going with a different pick than I thought I would when the week started. I think the territory is coalescing around Tony D’Angelo as a different champion. He’s filling out his family, he’s showing more examples of his power, and he’s becoming more intimidating than the comical Don role he played most of his time on Tuesday nights. When someone gets that much decoration, they need a championship to christen it. I don’t know if he’ll “break the unbreakable” but he gets the W. I have no idea how long the experiment lasts but a Tony D reign seems inevitable. Pick: Tony D’Angelo

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s title

Former champ Perez won a battle royal for a title shot at Vengeance Day, but that was spoiled by Lola Vice cashing in her Breakout Tournament win and getting pinned by Valkyria. Roxanne’s been on a rampage since, breaking bad and Lyra’s arm, then taking out her friend/stalker Tatum Paxley.

Geno Mrosko: Valkyria’s run as champion has been underwhelming but I can’t really see her dropping the title here. Pick: Lyra Valkyria

Sean Rueter: NXT likes to put their next big thing-types in as many roles as possible before promotion, and Perez is about to get to be a heel champ. I expect Valkyria might get the same chance next year. Pick: Roxanne Perez

Claire Elizabeth: Neither of these women are especially comfortable in the roles they’re cast in right now. Lyra has shown flickers of interest in her weird celebrity/fangirl friendship with Tatum Paxley and her willingness to cut a corner here and there, but Roxanne’s heel turn is just flat, flat, flat. So to try and salvage things, I’d like to see a double-turn here, Paxley helps Lyra out, the champ cheats flagrantly with a smile on her face, and Perez gets shocked by the loss into shaking off the bad girl act. Pick: Lyra Valkyria

Marcus Benjamin: I’m with Geno in that Lyra’s run is very meh. But I don’t think she gets the win here. Roxanne as a heel champion offers a different flavor and a shot at seeing how she handles it. Pick: Roxanne Perez

Wolf Dogs (c) vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the NXT Tag Team titles

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin bonded en route to winning the Dusty Classic, and have turned their unlikely chemistry into a run with the belts. The high-speed, high-flying duo of Frazer & Axiom won the right to challenge the champs by upsetting two main roster teams (the LWO and The OC) in a Triple Threat.

Geno Mrosko: I’m still just surprised they went with Axiom & Frazer for this match. It’s part of why I think the champions retain too. Pick: Wolf Dogs

Sean Rueter: Bron’s halfway gone already, but I’m just not ready to say goodbye to the... Pick: WOLF DOGS

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah I really wanted to be able to pick a change here, but Baron and Bron are just too damn fun together. Pick: Wolf Dogs

Marcus Benjamin: Not going to spend a lot of words here. Pick: Wolf Dogs

Oba Femi (c) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT North American championship

Briggs stood up to the champ when Femi decimated his friend Brooks Jensen, and Dijak’s been angling for a fight with Oba since he won the belt by cashing in his Breakout Tournament win on Dragon Lee back in January. Dijak and Briggs were both impressive in recent singles wins, which led to Femi setting up this Triple Threat.

Geno Mrosko: This one has potential to be the surprise of the night but not in terms of result. They clearly see a lot in Femi and Dijak can continue doing his thing without the title. Briggs is a wild card but I don’t see it just yet. Pick: Oba Femi

Sean Rueter: This should be meatastic. Femi strikes me as someone WWE won’t keep in developmental too long. And great as he is in these matches, T-BAR needs to win one some day to remain viable in the role. He can pin Briggs and make that happen here. Pick: Dijak

Claire Elizabeth: I like Sean’s logic here, and furthermore I like the idea of keeping the North American Championship scene hot by bouncing the title around every month or two until Wes Lee is inevitably ready for a triumphant return. Pick: Donovan Dijak

Marcus Benjamin: MEAT. That’s the first thing I thought when they booked this match and I’m expecting a lot of slapping and a lot of violence. Dijak’s gimmick annoys me to possibly irrational levels, but that all goes away when he gets in the ring. The one person who truly needs this spotlight is Briggs, who hasn’t truly proven himself as a singles cat. But a big time match for a championship on the year’s biggest weekend? That’s possibly the shot in the arm he needs. That said, I’m riding with Oba until I see any reason to pick against him. Pick: Oba Femi

Thea Hail, Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James & Izzi Dame

Jayne befriended Hail and helped Thea become a grown-ass woman — while saving Chase U in the process. But she was still up to her old Toxic tricks after all, and Hail stood up to her, leading to this good vs. bad trios clash.

Geno Mrosko: Let’s just call this the easy babyface win of the night. Pick: Hail & Henley & Jordan

Sean Rueter: As Dark Helmet taught Lone Star, Evil will always triumph because Good is dumb. Pick: Jacy Jayne, Kiana James & Izzi Dame

Claire Elizabeth: Ooh I knew that gosh danged poser Jacy Jayne couldn’t be trusted! Babyfaces get the feel-good Mania weekend win but the heels win the longer-term feud as Jacy probably makes her way into the title scene. Pick: Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, & Thea Hail

Marcus Benjamin: Damn you, Sean. I can’t top that even if I tried. He’s right though. While I love Thea, Kelani, and Fallon, collectively they’re just not that bright. The heels get the win which sets up the ultimate clash between Thea and Jacy down the line. Pick: Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, & Izzi Dame

Joe Gacy vs. Shawn Spears

These two lost out on being in the North American title match because they couldn’t stay out of each other’s business. That’s continued since, and led to General Manager Ava giving her old Schism pal his pre-show slot to try and squash his beef with the recently returned Chairman.

Geno Mrosko: What an interesting thing for Spears to come back into, right? I don’t know what to think of Gacy and his prospects at this point. Pick: Shawn Spears

Sean Rueter: Either guy can brush off a loss since they’re both ca-razy! Going with Joe since he did just put Dijak over in their feud. Pick: Joe Gacy

Claire Elizabeth: Ten Guy sucks and the Chainsaw has had my heart since CZW, what can I say? Pick: Joe Gacy

Marcus Benjamin: This is truly a coin toss for me. I found Gacy interesting for a minute there but that went away far too quickly. He’s one note now but it does tickle me how he gets under Shawn Spears’ skin. Still not enough for a W because Spears didn’t come back to NXT to lose his first big match. Pick: Shawn Spears

Now give us your picks! Then follow our coverage tomorrow and we’ll see how we all did.