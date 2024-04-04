Here is WWE’s official set reveal for WrestleMania XL

WWE presents WrestleMania 40 this weekend (Apr. 6 & Apr. 7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WrestleMania is always the biggest pro wrestling show of the year (except when it’s not), and in modern years there’s always a huge, fancy, expensive set to match the magnitude of the event.

With that in mind, here is the video of WWE’s official set reveal for WrestleMania XL, with an assist from The Ninja Kidz:

WWE’s Jackie Redmond reacts to the set reveal by saying it’s “large” and “bright.” Yeah, I’d say that’s quite accurate. She also adds in the word “beautiful” before the video ends, but there’s probably more room to debate that claim.

