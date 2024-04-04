Check out which AEW star shows up to help Drew McIntyre train for WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre is challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this Sunday (Apr. 7) on night two of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DM Hunk has done masterful work on social media this year to help get extra attention on his new character, and he continued pushing those buttons today by posting the following workout clip from the gym in Philadelphia.

It’s #WrestleMania week and the beast has been let out the CAGE pic.twitter.com/ayonl24O59 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 4, 2024

Drew arrives in the gym for his final chest workout prior to WrestleMania, and he says they’ve let him out the cage. That’s when AEW star Wardlow “The Machine” Brian Cage shows up to assist him while he trains for the big championship fight.

I think Cage might also slip in a shot at the very end of the clip about CM Punk not being able to handle that much weight, but it’s hard to make out his words with high confidence.

Did you pop when you saw this collaboration between WWE and AEW wrestlers ahead of the biggest pro wrestling weekend of the year? Tell me about your reaction in the comments below, Cagesiders.