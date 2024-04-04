The Rock says ‘I’m not off the board after WrestleMania’

In an ESPN article that covers The Rock’s return to in-ring action this Saturday night (Apr. 6) at WrestleMania 40, as well as his relationship with former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, Dwayne Johnson indicated there’s more to come from his current run in pro wrestling as the Final Boss.

Here’s the excerpt that suggests the TKO Board member isn’t going to magically disappear from the WWE storyline following WrestleMania:

“I’m not off the board after WrestleMania,” Johnson told Gewirtz. “I’m still on the board, and I will always be a part of this. And we are in it now. This is our thing and will forever be our thing.” Gewirtz said that doesn’t mean The Rock will be “a fixture” on Raw from now on. “But I do think there’s going to be a Rock presence in WWE going forward until whenever he doesn’t want to...,” Gewirtz said. “I could definitely say that this isn’t [over a] day after WrestleMania and I’m going to go off into the sunset now.” “This whole run has really kind of rejuvenated him,” Gewirtz said of Johnson. “He is not physically and mentally capable of ever being on autopilot. But there was kind of like this safe zone in the babyface space that is fun and fan-pleasing but isn’t the edgiest of things you can do in a ring with a microphone. Not to the point of bloodying up the No. 1 babyface in WWE and threatening his mother and dog.” “It’s like he’s never been bigger than he is now,” he added. “He’s part of the board. He just kind of carries a certain weight as opposed to when he came back earlier when he was at a great level, but not this. That’s why the Final Boss feels so organic, because it not only is the TKO literal final boss, but just the weight of Dwayne Johnson in 2024. It just feels important.”

Given Johnson’s spot on the TKO Board of Directors, it makes sense to continue the Final Boss gimmick for a while longer, assuming he plans to show up on WWE programming more often going forward than he has in recent years.

Is a one-on-one match between The Rock and either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns on the table for later this year at another major stadium show or next year at WrestleMania 41? What other chapters are there left to tell in the story of the Final Boss following WrestleMania 40?

