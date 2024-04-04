Bobby Lashley feels ‘handcuffed’ in WWE right now

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits are booked in a Philadelphia Street Fight against Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain this Sunday (Apr. 7) on night two of WrestleMania 40.

Lashley’s feud with Kross & AOP has been going on for months, but this street fight was one of the final matches added to the WrestleMania card. Some folks weren’t even sure if it would make it onto the show. This follows last year’s WrestleMania where WWE didn’t come up with a backup plan for Bob in the midst of Bray Wyatt’s health issues, leaving Lashley to compete in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on SmackDown.

In other words, Lashley is a long way from his peak Hurt Business run circa 2021 where he successfully defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. Bob is aware of this drop down the card, and it sounds like he plans on doing something about it following this weekend’s street fight.

Here’s what Lashley told WWE’s The Bump today regarding his current spot in the company:

“I’m excited about this weekend because I get to fight. You know, this whole year has kind of been...I’ve been handcuffed lately. I’m looking at the main event. Of the main event, there’s four guys in the main event. I’ve beaten three of ‘em. Not throwing it out there, just saying. So I feel like I’ve been handcuffed a little bit. But this is my opportunity to go out there and beat up Kross and his boys, and then we’re gonna look at bigger things afterwards.”

Lashley turns 48 years old this summer. Does he have one more main event run left in his WWE career? Let me know what you think in the comments below, Cagesiders.