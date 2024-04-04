WrestleMania week already pays off in a big way for NXT

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Apr. 2 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 641,000 viewers and scored a 0.20 rating among 18-49 year olds. That is NXT’s highest rating in the key demo since Jan. 9, nearly three months ago.

Interest in the product should be on the rise considering we’re in the midst of WrestleMania week and the feud between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes is set to pay off this Saturday afternoon (Apr. 6) in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver in Philadelphia. The ratings results pretty much reflect that being the case.

Will NXT be able to build on this ratings growth coming out of the biggest pro wrestling weekend of the year? Come back here next week to find out.

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.