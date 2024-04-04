The Rock returns to in-ring action for WWE this Saturday night (Apr. 6) in the main event of WrestleMania 40 for a tag team match with Roman Reigns against the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Roman then defends the WWE Universal championship against Cody on Sunday (Apr. 7) in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania.

Reigns and The Rock appeared on The Tonight Show last night to promote these WrestleMania matches. The Tribal Chief told Jimmy Fallon that it’s time to finally close the book on Cody’s story that we don’t care about:

“I think Cody’s reading the wrong book at this point because we don’t care about his story. It’s a funny thing because [The Rock] told me this a long time ago. In the wrestling business, there’s no call sheet. There’s no ‘He’s number one, he’s number two.’ So everybody in our roster believes they’re number one. So it’s just a shark tank. Everybody’s trying to take each other out, and this guy’s been chasing me for two years now. I’ve beaten him, we’ve crossed this bridge already. So this is where we close the book completely on this guy Cody Rhodes, and we display what the most powerful family in pro wrestling is all about.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson chose a couple of big pop culture icons to compare Cody and Seth to, for any of Fallon’s viewers who don’t follow pro wrestling:

“For those of you who may not know, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, they’re both badasses in their own right. I liken Cody Rhodes to Luke Skywalker, and I liken Seth Rollins to The Joker. So these guys are really unique, kind of crazy guys. But also, at the end of the day, as my cousin was saying, there can only be one. And when there is only one, you have The Tribal Chief and you have The Final Boss.”

I was hoping for a little more fire from Dwayne and Roman on The Tonight Show while hyping up their WrestleMania bouts. But I suppose there’s only so much they can do when Jimmy Fallon is the host instead of a much better interviewer like Conan O’Brien.

