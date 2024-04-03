Nick Khan comments on the Vince McMahon accusations

WWE President Nick Khan is one of many prominent company figures doing interviews this week in advance of WrestleMania 40. Khan’s conversation Matthew Belloni on The Ringer’s business-focused entertainment industry podcast The Town focused on WWE’s multi-billion dollar media rights contract with Netflix, but that did provide an opening for the host to ask about Khan’s former boss, Vince McMahon.

Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against WWE, McMahon & John Laurinaitis came out days before the partnership with Netflix was announced. Belloni asked if it would have “killed the deal” had the allegations come out earlier, and Khan replied:

“I don’t know about killed, but it certainly wouldn’t have helped. So those allegations are obviously horrific and serious, and we take them and interpret them I think the same way every other reasonable person or organization would take them, and you saw the quick resignation.”

Khan said Netflix did not tell WWE or TKO to make McMahon resign, and that Vince is no longer involved with the company in any way. Belloni says it’s hard for him to believe that McMahon would “just walk away”. The WWE’s top executive replied:

“By the way, he chose to resign. So there was no litigation... there was no threatened litigation...”

When Belloni says McMahon “got a lot of money” as a result of the sale to Endeavor, Khan agrees.

As this was a more focused interview, and as Khan is likely savvy enough to not agree to ones where the focus will be on McMahon or the toxic culture many say he fostered during his decades in charge of WWE, the conversation didn’t linger here. There was no discussion of the specifics of the accusations against McMahon, and no follow-up questions about Khan allegedly being the person referred to as “Corporate Officer No. 1” in Grant’s suit.

