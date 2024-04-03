NXT teases a surprise return for Stand & Deliver

This weekend will definitely be full of big moments... it’s WrestleMania, after all. Where will the surprise WWE is teasing for the NXT Stand & Deliver pre-show rank?
We learned of said surprise in a video posted by the NXT Anonymous Twitter/X account. In it, General Manager Ava is on the phone with someone who’ll be on the Countdown (what WWE now seems to be calling their pre or Kickoff shows) for Saturday’s premium live event. She says the person “will always be part of the NXT family”, which is why we figure it’s a return.
April 3, 2024
There’s no indication of what this person’s role will be. Panelist? Guest timekeeper for Spears vs. Gacy?
Let us know if who you think it is and what you think they’ll be doing in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from the April 2 NXT:
For complete results and the live blog from last night’s NXT, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.
