NXT teases a surprise return for Stand & Deliver

This weekend will definitely be full of big moments... it’s WrestleMania, after all. Where will the surprise WWE is teasing for the NXT Stand & Deliver pre-show rank?

We learned of said surprise in a video posted by the NXT Anonymous Twitter/X account. In it, General Manager Ava is on the phone with someone who’ll be on the Countdown (what WWE now seems to be calling their pre or Kickoff shows) for Saturday’s premium live event. She says the person “will always be part of the NXT family”, which is why we figure it’s a return.

There’s no indication of what this person’s role will be. Panelist? Guest timekeeper for Spears vs. Gacy?

Let us know if who you think it is and what you think they’ll be doing in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from the April 2 NXT:

FULL MATCH — The LWO vs. Frazer & Axiom vs. Gallows & Anderson

Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne

Von Wagner vs. Lexis King

Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice

Lyra Valkyria smashes Roxanne Perez through a table

Ilja Dragunov and Tony D’Angelo sit down for a meal together

Joe Gacy vs. Oba Femi

Wren Sinclair vs. Arianna Grace

Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport

Chaos erupts during faceoff between Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

Dijak is prepared for his first WrestleMania weekend (Digital Exclusive)

Arianna Grace is ready to give Gigi Dolin a makeover (Digital Exclusive)

Nothing can stop Sol Ruca from climbing the ranks of NXT (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog from last night’s NXT, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.