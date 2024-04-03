Drew Gulak responds to Ronda Rousey accusation, says it was a ‘complete accident’

In an interview with NewsNation earlier this week, Ronda Rousey told a story that she said was emblematic of a culture that normalized inappropriate behavior at WWE. It involved NXT roster member Drew Gulak “grabbing” the string on her sweatpants while she was standing in a hallway backstage at a WWE show.

Per Rousey, she confronted Gulak later and he “backpedaled” and thanked her for bringing it to his attention. Today (April 3), he posted a response to Ronda’s story on X/Twitter. Gulak specifies when the incident took place and explains what happened from his perspective:

Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway. I stopped to say hi and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap.

WWE hasn’t commented on the matter. NewsNation reports they reached out to the company after their interview with Rousey`, but hasn’t heard back.