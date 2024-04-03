WrestleMania stars raise Raw ratings, even against historic women’s basketball numbers

For the second straight Monday night, WWE Raw had to go head-to-head with the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and megastar Caitlyn Clark of Iowa. And for the second straight week WWE’s star-studded build for WrestleMania meant increased week-over-week numbers despite historic ones for women’s basketball

According to Wrestlenomics, the April 1 episode averaged 1,784,000 viewers per hour, and a .59 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic. Those are slightly better than the previous Monday’s, and better than everything on television that didn’t involve ESPN’s coverage of the Tournament.

Regarding that... Clark’s game aired opposite the first half of Raw, and Iowa’s win over last year’s national champions (LSU beat Iowa in the 2023 title game) averaged a 6.2 rating and 12.30 million viewers — easily the largest NCAA women’s basketball audience ever recorded by Nielsen. It wasn’t much easier for Raw’s final 90 minutes. That went opposite UConn’s win over USC, which did the best numbers a game that didn’t include Clark has ever done with 6.72 million viewers and 1.81 in the demo.

A commercial-free first hour featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns certainly helped Raw. Here are the hourly numbers from SportsMediaWatch, which also provided the basketball ratings:

Hour 1 - 1.95 million viewers / .65 demo rating

Hour 2 - 1.76 / .58

Hour 3 - 1.64 / .55

Next Monday brings the Raw After WrestleMania, which will be competing with the finals of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. WWE will have a rematch with Clark on Friday when SmackDown airs opposite the Women’s Final Four.

We’ll see how those battles go. Until we do, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

