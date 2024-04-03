Cody Rhodes talks Mama Rhodes’ plans for The Rock on Today

Cody Rhodes is making the media rounds for WWE ahead of WrestleMania this weekend.

On Wednesday (April 3), Rhodes stopped by NBC’s Today to talk all things WrestleMania when the discussion turned to how Rhodes’ war of words with The Rock came to include mom slander by The Final Boss. Rock has promised to add Mama Rhodes tears to his weight belt, but he may want to reconsider getting near wrestling’s favorite mother.

“My mom told me she was gonna bring her bear spray,” said Rhodes. “I had to let her know that you can’t bring that into the stadium.”

Used to deter aggressive bears, the spray is made from red pepper oil, which inflames the eyes and upper respiratory system. Assuming Mrs. Rhodes stays true to her word, she may want to bring more than one can, especially if her son faces Roman Reigns under Bloodline Rules for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Rhodes highlighted the importance of his upcoming tag team match on Saturday. He stated that if he and Seth Rollins win against Reigns and The Rock, he will finally receive a fair opportunity at Roman’s title. Rhodes emphasized that he didn’t have a fair chance last year when facing The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

“He’s got 85 family members all around the ring, I had nobody,” said Rhodes.

It’s worth noting that Rhodes had help in the form of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who chased the Usos out of the building when they came to Reigns’ aid. Ultimately, Rhodes was outnumbered, with Solo Sikoa proving to be a decisive factor in Reigns’ favor.

However, Rhodes is confident that he has what it takes to finish his story this Sunday and win the title that eluded his father.

“I feel I am more prepared for Roman than ever. I’ve had a year full-time on the road, got all my reps in. And Roman has been very, and this is not a knock on him, I don’t begrudge it, he’s been a part-time champion. So I think he’s going to have part-time lungs, part-time wind.”

Rhodes’ rhetoric seems like hot air, considering that stamina has never been an issue for The Head of the Table. Reigns’ methodical pace at the start of matches allows him to go into a full sprint by the contest’s end.

Besides, who needs stamina when one has 85 family members watching their back? Perhaps Rhodes should consider hitting up WWE for 86 tickets to counteract Reigns’ familial advantage.

WrestleMania streams on Peacock this Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.