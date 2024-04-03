NXT adds women’s trios, pre-show matches to Stand & Deliver card

The April 2 episode of WWE NXT not only finalized the Tag title match for the brand’s WrestleMania weekend premium live event, Stand & Deliver. It also added two others to round out a card that comes our way Sat., April 6 at noon ET from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

Joining the main card is a six-woman bout that stems from the long-running angle involving Jacy Jayne and Chase U, which has turned into a rivalry involving more faces and heels from the NXT women’s division. After Chase U’s Thea Hail & Kelani Jordan brawled with Kiana James & Izzi Dame ringside during Jayne’s match with Fallon Henley, NXT General Manager Ava booked a trios bout for the two sides.

Issues between Joe Gacy and Shawn Spears set-up a pre-show match between them for this weekend. Gacy cost Spears his match with Dijak last Tuesday, then Spears returned the favor by blasting the former Schism leader with a chair prior to his planned match with Oba Femi last night. Joe then crawled into his old teammate’s office and got her to book the bout for before Stand & Deliver’s main card.

It gives us this updated line-up for April 6:

• Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams • Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT championship • Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s title • Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin (v) vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the NXT Tag Team championship • Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs for NXT North American title • Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, & Kelani Jordan vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, & Izzi Dame • Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy (pre-show)

Sound like a nice warm-up for Night One of WrestleMania XL?