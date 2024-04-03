The Rock remains The People’s Champion, keeps promise to loyal fan

As Cody Rhodes has become a potent challenger to Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Championship, his crowd-pleasing work has also put him in line to claim The Rock’s title of People’s Champ.

But as it turns out, that distinction still belongs to The Final Boss.

Wrestling fan and loyal Rock supporter Ruben Rodriguez recently shared a story on social media about his recent encounter with The Final Boss.

On X, Rodriguez wrote, “Saw @TheRock at Target last Friday! Childhood hero of mine! I’ll cherish this moment for the rest of my life & I got to experience it w/my daughter. I told Rock that if he signed my arm, I would get it tatted & I’m a man of my word. Hook us up w/Wrestlemania Tickets.”

Rodriguez ended his statement with a tears of joy emoji while tagging The Rock in his statement. Like a boss, The Rock is keeping his promise to Ruben about those WrestleMania tickets.

Dude holy shit you did it!!

That’s the authentic real deal signature & bull right there!

Looks amazing!



You’re a man of your word, and so is the Final Boss…



Pack your bags - because you and your daughter are coming to @wwe #WrestleMania



Your tickets, flight, hotel,… https://t.co/2whkNI34A2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2024

“Dude holy shit you did it,” The Rock responded. “That’s the authentic real deal signature & bull right there! Looks amazing! You’re a man of your word, and so is the Final Boss… Pack your bags - because you and your daughter are coming to @wwe #WrestleMania.”

Despite re-establishing himself as one of wrestling’s top villains, The Rock added he would cover Rodriguez’s tickets, flight, hotel, transportation, and food. The Rock’s kind gesture comes weeks after he honored his old stomping grounds, Memphis, TN, with an old-fashioned Rock Concert.

But all the goodwill and cheer is going out the door this weekend, as The Rock and his cousin Reigns will look to prevent Rhodes from overturning their empire and claiming all their accolades at what is shaping up to be one of the biggest WrestleManias in WWE history.