Ronda Rousey accuses Drew Gulak of grabbing her sweatpants’ string backstage at WWE

In a recent interview, former UFC & WWE star Ronda Rousey accused Drew Gulak of inappropriate behavior.

Rousey has been vocal in her criticisms of WWE and the culture at the company under its former leader, Vince McMahon, who resigned after being accused of sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed by his former employee Janel Grant. Excerpts of her new memoir, Our Fight, containing those criticisms made headlines recently, and have come up frequently in her interviews promoting the book.

While discussing her time at WWE with Brian Entin of NewsNation, Rousey was asked if she ever experienced or witnessed any of McMahon’s alleged sexual misconduct. She said not but personally, but told a story she attributed to the culture Vince fostered at WWE. It was about someone Ronda described as “barely an aquaintance” grabbing the string on her sweatpants while she was waiting outside Triple H’s office to speak to him. She later identified the person as Drew Gulak.

“Bruce Prichard and another one of the writers and... God, I forgot his name. I can’t believe I forgot this guy’s name. It’ll come back to me, but I was standing there and this guy I was barely an acquaintance with, grabs the string of my sweatpants as I’m walking by. And I wasn’t even looking at him, and I look down the hall and... nobody else reacts as if this is abnormal, and he’s grabs is and starts going down the hall and I’m like, ‘What the fuck is that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants? If my husband was standing there next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?’ “And no one around me acted as if it was abnormal. All the guys around me were like, this is part of the day. And if this guy was coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me when there are other people around, what’s happening to these other girls when I’m not in the hallway? So that really put me on edge that not only is this behavior prevalent, but it’s so prevalent people don’t even realize it’s a problem any more.”

Rousey then recalls Gulak’s name and identifies him as the person she’s talking about. She says she confronted him about it at some point after the incident:

“I was like, ‘If I ever hear you putting your hands on any other woman like this, or doing anything to me like this ever again...we’re going to have a problem. And he was like ‘No, no, no, I’m glad you said something to me’, and he really just backpedaled and everything like that. But it just put like a really sour taste in my mouth about the culture there, and what’s considered acceptable, and how to touch and treat the women in the hallways. And anywhere...”

Rousey left WWE after SummerSlam last year, ending a run with the company that started in 2018. She recently told Good Morning America she wouldn’t return to WWE “unless things drastically change with how things are run there”.

Gulak is currently a member of the NXT roster, with his faction No Quarter Catch Crew holding the brand’s Heritage Cup championship.